Edenton town officials are setting up two new citizen panels: one to get feedback from younger residents and another to address litter and environmental concerns.
During July 26 committee meetings the Edenton Town Council talked about formation of the Young Folks Committee and Mayor’s Task Force on Litter Prevention, Recycling and the Environment.
Councilman Hackney High, who chairs the council’s Administrative Committee, said he is glad the Young Folks Committee is being established.
“I’m excited to get this initiative up and running,” High said.
Town officials also clarified at the meeting that “young,” for the purposes of this committee, refers to those 40 and younger.
Also being established by the town is the Mayor’s Task Force on Litter Prevention, Recycling and the Environment.
The current plan is to name seven members to the task force.
High said he had learned that Chowan County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin has expressed interest in serving on the task force. He said he’s glad to hear that and believes it is an example of how town and county officials can work closely together on matters of mutual concern.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton mentioned in a memo to town councilors that the intention of the Young Folks Committee is “creating space for young people (under 40) to gather and discuss ways in which the town of Edenton can enhance the quality of life for our younger residents and present initiatives to the Town Council that will make those discussions actionable.”
Plans to establish the committee began in early 2020 but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The town advertised and received 14 applications (one applicant has moved away so you have 13 active applications),” Knighton said in the memo.
As Knighton’s retirement date nears the council is looking for a staff liaison to assign to the committee.
“We need to assign a staff person to assist the committee,” Knighton said. “I can assist but think it would be helpful to have a staff person other than the new manager to assist now and during the new manager’s transition.”
The council has begun interviewing candidates for the town manager and could name someone to that post soon.
Knighton also noted that the town has solicited applications for appointment to the newly established Mayor’s Task Force on Litter Prevention, Recycling and the Environment. She told the council that the town had received five applications and that McLaughlin had volunteered to serve as the county liaison.
The council plans to set up a time to meet and interview applicants for the task force and also a time to interview applicants for the Young Folks Committee.
Knighton also has recommended that Edenton Police Chief Henry King Jr. and Chowan County Sheriff Edward B. Basnight serve as ex officio members of the Mayor’s Task Force, along with a representative from the N.C. Department of Transportation.