Last week, Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden presented town council with 63 municipal properties that were potential alternatives for relocating the town’s Confederate monument.
Chowan County leaders have declined to assume ownership of the monument.
Of those 63 parcels, 12 of them are vacant, while the other 51 range from Northeastern Regional Airport to utility tracts, sewage facilities, the Barker House and town hall.
The vacant properties are as follows:
- 405 Robin Lane;
- 206 East Eden Street;
- 203 Leigh Street;
- 204 Virginia Road;
- 1113 North Oakum Street;
- 316 Boswell Street;
- 502 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue;
- 119 West Hicks Street;
- 701 North Granville Street;
- 208 East Carteret Street;
- 213 Old Hertford Road; and
- 215 Old Hertford Road.
The list of properties was previously requested by council during the October special meeting, when it became apparent that the town may have to consider alternate routes to relocating the monument.
Councilman Roger Coleman chimed in and reiterated that input for locations upon which to relocate the monument is also open to the public.
The most recent plan for relocation, espoused by the town since early spring, was to transfer ownership of the monument to Chowan County, for it to be placed behind the new Chowan County Courthouse at the corner of Queen and Court streets.
In an effort to expedite the process, council asked for a “yes” or “no” from the county by Nov. 15.
Councilman Hackney High, who heads up the town’s Administrative Committee, said that the town would have to consider “moving in another direction” if it became apparent that the county would refuse to take the monument.
During the regular meeting of town council last Tuesday evening, High told his colleagues that county officials informed him that Chowan commissioners would convene in a “closed session” with the county attorney on Monday, Nov. 14, likely in advance of the deadline.
The Chowan Herald reached out to the county for clarity on the supposed meeting. County Clerk Susanne Stallings said that no official meeting of the commissioners had been scheduled for Nov. 14, closed nor open, and that the next meeting would come as scheduled on Nov. 21.
Commission chairman Bob Kirby confirmed this, saying that “no special meetings have been planned or scheduled at this time, nor are any anticipated.”
Stallings followed up with an official statement on Sunday, saying that the board has not taken any action on the request from the town thus far, but the matter has been discussed in-depth in closed session under attorney-client privilege.
When the county previously requested proof from town officials that Edenton owns the monument, the town could not come up with any legal or historical documentation proving so.
“They [the town] cited simple possession and the fact that ownership has not been contested – this has led the council to the assumed town ownership of the monument by default,” Stallings said.
Stallings also explained that Kirby, as Chairman, delivered a letter to town leadership in August stating that “due to the lack of evidence regarding ownership of the monument, Chowan County declines taking any action at this time, which was a unanimous consensus of our board.”
The letter further stated that if at some time in the future, if evidence is found or developed which will enable the town of Edenton to provide Chowan County with a clear deed and title to the monument, the board would then “consider the request,” per Stallings.
Kirby had previously expressed disinterest in moving the monument to both the town council and the Chowan Herald.
Gooden later said on Monday that a meeting was still planned between both the town and county attorney.
At the end of the council meeting, two members of the public spoke on the issue: Susan Inglis and Mike Dean.
“I appreciate that you’re gathering town properties so as to be aware of them all,” Inglis said. “You already know that I am among those who thinks the Sixth Street [Beaver Hill] location – that the Human Relations Commission recommended – is a beautiful and historically appropriate location, so I am glad that you all will continue to keep that in mind.”
Inglis also recommended moving the statue to one of the town’s storage properties.
“You all also own storage and you could put it in storage very quickly and get it out of view which would have its advantages,” Inglis said, who is frequently among those protesting for the statue’s removal downtown on Saturday afternoons.
Dean expressed disdain over the town’s move to issue a deadline to the county.
“Last week, it appears a rather cheesy move from the council [was made] to advise the county commissioners to do what came down to an eleventh hour appeal,” Dean said, who can be seen marching downtown on Saturdays in an effort to stop the relocation.
Formerly in the Navy, Dean has said he views the monument as a memorial to U.S. veterans.
Councilman Roger Coleman said that while he is discouraged by the county’s stance, he is prepared to push for the Sixth Street location for the monument, which is adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery, as was originally recommended by the Human Relations Commission.
“I discussed the monument with Commissioner [Larry] McLaughlin on Sunday morning and he again reiterated what he has been saying to me all along — that the county commissioners have no plans to accept the Confederate monument,” Coleman said.