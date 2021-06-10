Town of Edenton held a public heading on the budget at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 8.

Proposed budget is posted on the town’s website, https://www.townofedenton.com/index.asp?SEC=B63AFE35-21EC-4B03-9AD2-498BA3EA7769&amp;DE=D326915A-EB22-46C0-A8DB-94A2789B7421&amp;Type=B_PR , and is available for inspection at Town Hall, on South Broad Street, Edenton. The Budget Ordinance will be presented for consideration for adoption at council’s special meeting, to start at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021. It will be held in town council chambers.