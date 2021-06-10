...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast North Carolina and
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In Virginia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesapeake,
Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern
Henrico, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City,
Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Prince
George, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach,
Western Chesterfield, Western Henrico (Including the City of
Richmond) and York.
* From Friday afternoon through Friday evening.
* Additional heavy rainfall is possible Friday Afternoon into Friday
evening as a frontal boundary becomes nearly stationary across the
region. Up to 2 to 4 inches of rainfall may fall in a short period
of time in the heavier thunderstorms, leading to the potential for
flash flooding.
* Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations
with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and
inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&