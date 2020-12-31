Town of Edenton honored retiring Edenton Farmer’s Market manager Janet MacKenzie for her years of commitment to the market.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings read a proclamation at the market on Wednesday, Dec. 23, naming it Janet Palmer MacKenzie Day. The small ceremony was attended by farmers market board members and vendors and her family and friends. MacKenzie’s last day with the market was to be today, Dec. 31.
In a statement on Facebook, MacKenzie noted that she was very honored and humbled by the town’s generosity in its recognition of her accomplishments at the market.
“However, it certainly was not a solo effort,” she said. “I always had a fantastic Board of Directors behind me and my wonderful family supporting me in so many ways. I have to give a special thanks to my daughter, Faith, who was my ‘assistant manager’ for the past five years and today she is only 13! I will miss seeing, harassing, and laughing with all the vendors and customers that have now become family. But don’t worry I will be back shopping almost every market. I love you all and love my small town!”
Besides getting a framed copy of the town's proclamation, she received a framed photo of herself in front of the market surrounded by signatures and well wishes. She also received some handmade jewelry.
The Edenton Farmers Market was established in 2010 by Dr. Vero Brentjens and Dennis Robison, who jointly ran the market as volunteers until the end of 2014. Brentjens and the Board of Directors at the time offered Janet MacKenzie the job of market manager, which she started in 2015.
The market’s first location was at the old D.F. Walker school on Oakum Street, then moved to in front of the NC Extension office on Virginia Road, until the market moved into its current North Broad Street building in 2018.
Original vendors include Somerset Farm owned by Frederick Inglis, Sandra’s Garden from Tyner, Donna’s Desserts from Hertford, Sunshine Nursery owned by Marshall Bateman and Jean’s Busy Bee Honey from Bertie County.
Originally, the vendors did not pay any fees and the community learned about the market through word of mouth. In 2014, the Edenton Farmers Market obtained 501c3 status enabling the market to receive grant money to fund programs such as the EBT Double Bucks program and other community events.
Tracy Phillips-Berks will take over as the market manager on January 1, 2021.