Edenton town officials plan to continue looking for ways to make Colonial Park safe and enjoyable until its 11 p.m. closing time.
Some upgrades have already been made to lighting in the park. Town officials had received reports from members of the Downtown Ambassadors corps and occasionally from residents and visitors that the park would feel safer at night with better lighting,
Lighting upgrades in Colonial Park were placed on the July 26 agenda of the Administrative Committee at the request of Chairman Hackney High and Councilman Craig Miller.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton noted in a memo to the council that she and Electric Director Mike Nichols had reviewed lighting suggestions that had come from some of the Downtown Ambassadors.
“We identified several lights that were out of service,” she said. “Members of the Electric Department repaired and put back in service several lights.”
She said Nichols also reported that the department had replaced the light facing the parking lot near the harbor with a much brighter light.
“These repairs and the upgrade should address the concerns regarding lighting around the parking lot and the playground.” Knighton said.
The committee had previously discussed placing decorative lighting in the live oak trees at the foot of South Broad Street. That idea has been put on hold as the town consults with its certified arborist to make sure the lighting would be safe there and that it would not harm the health of the trees, which are already showing some signs of distress due to storms or other sources of stress.
In the meantime town officials are looking into what is known as “up-lighting” for that same area.
“One idea you may want to consider is to work with a landscape architect or lighting expert to install decorative lights around the borders of the parking areas at the foot of South Broad Street,” Knighton said in the memo to the council. “A few years ago we worked with a landscape architect to provide up-lighting (lights from the ground up) around the Council Chambers building and the in the area where the live oaks are located.”
Knighton said she’s recommending “a professional assessment of the health of the live oak trees and technical assistance from a landscape architect for a plan for additional lighting that improves vibrancy and safety of the waterfront area during evening hours.”
Councilman Sambo Dixon said he likes the idea of adding up-lighting in the area because if would not only provide additional lighting but also create a strong visual appeal.
Up-lighting has a “cool” look that is especially popular with younger people, Dixon noted.
Members of the council and also Mayor Jimmie Stallings expressed enthusiasm for the creation of conditions that will allow residents and visitors to enjoy the town’s waterfront park area later into the evening.