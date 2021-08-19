The town of Edenton has laid the groundwork for automated water metering — and town officials are looking to begin the change-over soon.
Edenton Town Council voted Aug. 10 to formally accept Stroud Engineering’s study of the town’s water metering system. David Tuten of Stroud presented the study to council’s Public Works Committee on July 26. The committee recommended approval of the report.
Tuten noted the town had been awarded a $150,000 grant for the project.
The firm located all water meters, missing hydrant valves, and new fire hydrants, and connected the water meter database with the town’s billing system, Tuten told the committee.
The town is in the process of upgrading water meters to Advanced Metering Infrastructure.
Tuten said most towns Edenton’s size are not anywhere near the point of incorporating metering into their billing system.
Corey Gooden, director of the the town’s Public Works Department, told the committee that a large number of water meter sensors in the town system are approaching the end of their 20-year life expectancy.
Gooden noted that the recently completed study of the water system had mapped the 2,278 water meters that are part of the system.
It’s time for the town to consider a major change-out of water meters and begin a conversion to an automated metering system that will allow meters to be read remotely, Gooden said.
Although the plan is to eventually change-out the meters in the entire town, Gooden proposed a phase to install 789 automated meters. The meters would cost an estimated $400,000, with $300,000 covering meters and associated hardware for installation. The remaining cost would be for infrastructure.
Gooden said he would like to start construction in mid- to late-September with a goal of completing phase one by June 30, 2022.
He said it will not be necessary to contract with additional workers because the installation can be done by current town employees.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton explained that the next step is to solicit proposals from banks for financing the project’s $400,000 cost.
Mayor Jimmie Stallings commended Gooden on the report.
“Good job, Corey,” Stallings said. “You’ve done your homework.”