Like clockwork each holiday season, Toys for Tots makes Christmas morning something special for millions of children – and Chowan County this is no different.
This year, Toys for Tots donations will be accepted until Dec. 9 at various locations in both Chowan and Perquimans counties.
The locations are as follows for Chowan County:
Sheriff’s Office (305 West Freemason Street)
Links at Mulberry Hill (1101 West Sound Shore Drive)
Time Finance (703 Luke Street)
Governor’s Pub (321 South Broad Street)
Southern Bank (101 West Queen Street)
Walgreens (717 North Broad Street)
N.C. Farm Bureau (524 Virginia Road)
State Employees’ Credit Union (101 Mexico Road)
Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start (409 Old Hertford Road)
The locations are as follows for Perquimans County:
Sheriff’s Office (110 North Church Street)
A&L Garage (302 Dobbs Street)
Woodard’s Pharmacy (101 North Church Street)
N.C. Farm Bureau (707 South Church Street)
State Employees’ Credit Union (142 Ocean Highway South)
Both Christmas parades in Hertford and Edenton will have a “stuff the patrol car” event at each. Contact the respective county sheriff’s offices for more information regarding that.
“The Perquimans Sheriff Department also has a school competition going on that is collecting toys — I heard that one principal will shave his head if they win — contact Sheriff [Shelby] White’s office for info on this event,” said Sarah Williams, organizer for the local Toys for Tots drive.
Another local event will be the Governor’s Pub golf tournament, which raised money and toy donations in the past for Toys for Tots. Contact the restaurant (252-482-7655) or the Links at Mulberry Hill (252-482-3606) for more information on how to register.
Volunteers are also needed for the week of toy distribution.
Friday, Dec. 9 (toy pickup) as well as the week of Dec. 12 through Dec. 16 (unloading and distribution) are the days in which volunteers would be welcome to help make Christmas brighter for local kids. Monday, Dec. 12 is expected to be the busiest day.
“We will be providing toys for 555 children this year and hope that the communities are generous again this year,” Williams said.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Sarah Williams at the Chowan Perquimans Smart Start at (252) 482-3035 or at swilliams.cpssp@gmail.com.