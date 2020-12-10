Now in its fourth year, the Community Christmas Tree project usually features trees decorated by local businesses, nonprofits and civic organizations.
This year, organizer Vonna O’Neill needs Chowan County residents’ help in decorating the Memorial Tree.
The tree, along with 14 others, is in the Cupola House gardens. In past years, the trees were displayed along the waterfront park.
“I think moving the trees to the Cupola House Gardens and having the historic 1758 Cupola House as a backdrop, provides a warm welcome and magical place to honor the essence of Christmas spirit,” O’Neill said.
The Memorial Tree is primarily decorated in green tulle and white lights. Besides ornaments, residents who have passed away are featured.
“I am asking participants to make a copy of the person they wish to remember for the Memory Tree and have it laminated at the library (it’s free!),” O’Neill said. “They will trim it and make an opening at the top so you can hang it on the tree. I have provided a supply of pipe cleaners at the back of the tree for that purpose.”
Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.
This year’s tree project and the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce parade share the theme, “Lights of Joy.”
Many people help make the tree project possible, O’Neill said.
“Without the generous support of merchants, individuals and organizations donating the trees and decorating them, this tradition could not continue,” she said. “Members of the Edenton Maintenance Staff have provided the labor and expertise to trim, place in the stands and secure the trees since this program started four years ago. They cheerfully do this work in all types of weather and are delightful people to work with. Henry Smith, from the Cupola House Board, worked tirelessly to help me ‘illuminate’ the space. He’s one of Edenton’s treasures!”
O’Neill said she is also proud of the community members who have made the trees possible and hope more will participate each year. “We especially need these, ‘Lights of Joy’ this year!”
The trees will be on display at the Cupola House garden until around New Year’s Day.