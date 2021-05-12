Ted and Rhonda Bass has a close call recently when a few trees fell in their yard on May 4.

According to the couple, they were sitting in their kitchen, eating steaks for their 46th wedding anniversary.

"The wind and rain suddenly picked up and then we heard a thud and rafters poked through the kitchen ceiling a few feet from us. The tree also landed on a bathroom and go through the bathroom window."

Bass said their Paradise Road neighbor clocked some straight line winds at 67 miles per hour.

Edenton Fire Department responded. The Basses said besides the roof, there only other damage was an overturned irrigation rig.