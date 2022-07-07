Trillium Health Resources is being recognized by the Institute for Medicaid Innovation (IMI) for innovative initiatives and best practices during the pandemic to address social determinants of health and to reduce inequities.
When gyms, adult day centers and psycho-social rehabilitation programs closed during the pandemic, Trillium provided fitness equipment to members.
The Healthy Movement at Home initiative was an extension of an existing program which provided exercise bikes to programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Members could request equipment that best suited their needs. Members without at-home internet access, which was needed for online classes, were given non-interactive equipment. Wheelchair-accessible options were also offered.
Trillium was able to provide equipment to all 101 members who applied; many lived in rural communities where organized exercise activity sites were limited and/or inaccessible to people with disabilities.
The COVID Kit initiative supplied personal protective equipment (PPE) to members so they could safely attend medical appointments, day programs and food pantries. Kits were also given to providers who offered outpatient and congregate services, including adult day, psychosocial rehabilitation, after-school and treatment programs.
Trillium wanted providers to have PPE to continue providing services safely, at a time when supplies were difficult to obtain. Trillium staff created and distributed 600 provider kits and approximately 20,000 member kits.
The Virtual Wellness Workshop and Information initiative provided a series of upbeat online videos that members could watch at home.
Virtual workshops from crafting to finding gratitude kept members engaged and educated at home when day programs, after-school programs, psychosocial rehabilitation and employment programs closed because of COVID-19.
Trillium members viewed the workshops 85 times on the My Learning Campus platform. Posting the videos on social media increased members’ access and viewership to almost 1,700 views.
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic there was widespread food and supply shortages along with food pantries and food banks losing volunteers.
Trillium’s three Food Access Initiatives provided meal deliveries, credits on grocery store loyalty cards, and referrals to food pantries or help with transportation to grocery stores.
These initiatives utilized an online food request form that was easily accessible in plain language, in both English and Spanish. Information was also posted on Trillium’s website and social media. Members could also request food access assistance through their care manager, the call center, or their provider.
“At the start of the pandemic, the entire world was unsure about the length, breadth, and ultimate effect of COVID-19,” shared Maegan Veillette, Director of Member Solutions. “We had to brainstorm and think strategically on how we could best serve our members at a distance. At home exercise equipment and PPE helped them stay active and continue receiving the care they needed.”
IMI hosted an event titled “Medicaid Managed Care’s Pandemic Pivot,” which examined the incredible innovation that Medicaid health plans led in response to the pandemic to address social determinants of health and improve health equity. They acknowledged 33 innovative initiatives and emerging best practices, including Trillium’s, that focused on meeting the health and social needs to address inequities that were exacerbated by COVID-19.
