Edenton Trolley No. 1 arrived at its final resting place on Thursday – the precipice of the upcoming Herringbone restaurant.
After getting a facelift and makeover, the out-of-commission bus could become a new vendor for ice cream and beer on the waterfront.
The trolley, which was in service for years on Edenton’s canopied streets, had been put up for auction last year. The vehicle was in rough shape at the time, with rotting wood, invading rust and aging mechanicals galore.
Enter Joe Wach, local developer and entrepreneurial aficionado. Wach found the auction while the trolley was being bid on. Giving the winning bid, the trolley became his.
Making up his mind on what to do with it, he wheeled it down West Queen Street to Edenton Marina. His target? Ed Smyth, a master boat builder and remarkable craftsman.
Wach and Smyth had previously met at Surf, Wind and Fire – a local’s favorite on South Broad – where they discussed a plan for the trolley and an ultimate idea for bringing it back to life.
Pausing his grand plan to construct a 50-foot catamaran, Smyth got to work at the marina over the winter.
How long did it really take to restore Trolley No. 1? Smyth said he lost track of it.
“We’ve been working on it since the winter,” Smyth said “Maybe four or five months already, we lost track.” He laughed.
With Smyth’s vision and handiwork – and with the help of apprentice Nick Gummere – the trolley slowly found itself restored to life.
Utilizing African Mahogany, sporting a deep reddish-brown hue, Smyth refurbished the wood around the outside of the trolley.
In restoring the doors, Wach envisioned a set of nice wooden doors to replace the old metal ones.
“We wanted to create a real formal entryway in, with not just the metal [original doors] but wooden doors that swing in,” Wach said.
The original doors were pneumatic (compressed air operated), boasting tall metal and glass that stretched up the breadth of the trolley’s height. To replace them, Smyth constructed the new mahogany door frames himself. In an effort to get them as stable as possible, he let the door frames acclimatize to the local environment.
Smyth also integrated the tarnished brass bars from the old trolley doors by applying a clear lacquer coating to each and re-installing them into the new wood door frames.
To tackle the rust and scratches that pervaded the trolley’s exterior, Smyth descaled the parts of the vehicle that were in good condition and used marine-grade corrosion-proof primer to restore the salvageable areas.
On the panels that wrap around the trolley – where the decals of words once existed – Smyth sanded them down and used a bonding primer that is a chemically-cured epoxy.
The “jade mist” color paint, as Smyth called it, was added back to the trolley while the mahogany wood was installed to flank the panels. New life had been breathed back into an iconic piece of Edenton heritage.
Renewed and refurbished, Trolley No. 1 dazzled its way down South Broad Street for perhaps the final time on May 19. After a few minutes of maneuvering it into place, the trolley settled into its new home adjacent to the Conger Building on the waterfront, which will soon become The Herringbone.
“It’s been a great project because it has tested my engineering abilities, not that I’m a trained engineer by any means, but that’s been a fun part.” Smyth had told Wach previously. “Also the chance to use some good materials and do a good job – you don’t have to rush it out on a budget kind of thing. It’s been a pleasure, been a lot of fun.”
Wach said that the trolley will have its wheels removed – courtesy of Colony Tire – and be propped up onto wooden blocks with a skirt installed around the bottom.
The plan currently is for the trolley to be accessible to both The Herringbone’s patio as well as folks out in Colonial Park enjoying an afternoon. Ice cream and beer are currently the favorites to join the upcoming trolley menu, but that could change going forward.
“I’m just so happy to finally get it moved,” Wach said, watching the trolley as it came to a final stop. “Ed’s been working on this for months. This is going to be great.”
