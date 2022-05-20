The Edenton Town Council tabled discussion on a proposed trolley pub ordinance until a later date during their regular May 10 meeting.
The ordinance may be considered again during a special meeting on May 23.
The initial ordinance, which is about five pages long, was first presented before council during the April 25 special meeting.
Councilman Hackney High, who heads the Administrative Committee, was charged with bringing an ordinance before council for their consideration. The ordinance was then recommended to move to full council, which deliberated – and ultimately tabled – the framework until May 23.
The ordinance includes numerous legalities and stipulations regarding a proposed trolley pub, or “commercial pedal vehicle.”
Some stipulations and requirements of note include:
• Commercial vehicles may not exceed twenty feet in length and eight feet six inches in width and twelve feet in height.
• All alcohol consumed onboard may only be beer or unfortified wine.
• Nobody can exit the vehicle with an open container of alcohol.
• The number of servings of beer and/or unfortified wine is permitted to three per person.
• The vehicle must be clean and maintained in a good state of repair.
• The town of Edenton must be named as an additional insured entity for not less than $1,000,000.00.
• No passengers or any other individuals may drive the commercial pedal vehicle.
• No glassware of any kind shall be allowed.
• No music or amplified sound shall be played, nor yelling or loud conversation which may carry to nearby homes (or greater than 50 feet from the source).
• Hours of operation shall not exceed 9 p.m.
• Commercial pedal vehicles shall not drive on Broad Street except to cross at controlled intersections (stoplights).
According to Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden, since the agenda for May 5 had been created, Councilman High had received some citizen concerns regarding commercial pedal vehicle proposals.
Gooden also said that other members of town council had recently heard public concerns as well and that the discussion would be tabled so local concerns can be addressed.
In April, local resident John McCall brought forward a proposal for a privately owned trolley pub to roam Edenton’s streets as a potential tourism boon. McCall hoped that the trolley would give young adults in the area more options for leisure time, as well as provide entertainment for weddings, birthday parties and festivals.
Gooden and Assistant Town Manager DeWayne Whealton said they would draft language for an ordinance based on other North Carolina pedal vehicle ordinances, such as the one in Carolina Beach.
The ordinance presented on May 5 is the culmination of those efforts. A vote on adopting the measure will likely come May 23, given no additional concerns derail the ongoing efforts.
Both High and Councilman Sambo Dixon were absent from the May 5 meeting.
Other business conducted by the council included:
• Council heard a presentation from Susan Creed, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Director, on how the Chamber is doing. They currently boast 230 members and are working on diversifying the board and membership as well as workforce development along with county schools.
• Council unanimously approved (Councilman Elton Bond motion, Councilman Craig Miller second) to approve a financial assistance agreement for $500,000 from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for the Harbor Town Ferry Project.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Bond second) a work authorization to allow the town to use monies set aside by the state to work with Talbert & Bright (engineering firm) on a new parallel taxiway at Northeastern Regional Airport. The total cost of services will be around $191,400.
• Council unanimously approved (Bond motion, Miller second) a budget amendment for the Bolton’s Bridge utility line relocation for $37,840.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion Councilman Roger Coleman second) an increase in the town’s solid waste fee by $2.75 a month per customer, matching the recent increase by the Chowan County Board of Commissioners. This move is to avoid a $51,000 projected shortfall in landfill costs.
• Council unanimously approved (Bond motion, Miller second) policy and procedures needed for the recent community development block grant (CDBG) to proceed with Insight Planning & Development taking charge.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Bond second) two budget amendments to record insurance proceeds from two damaged vehicles, one at the police department and one at landscaping.
• Council unanimously approved (Bond motion, Miller second) the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-150 – with equipment – for the police department for $47,000.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Coleman second) a 2022 Arbor Day proclamation for the Tree Committee.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.