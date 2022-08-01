On the afternoon of July 6, Edenton Police Chief Henry King stepped out of his cruiser onto a partially closed Broad Street, eyeing a stuck semi truck wrapped around the monument plaza at the end of the street.
The day was hot, made only hotter by the tension of the scene as a few nearby folks gathered through storms of gnats to resolve the incident.
It was not the first time this had happened. It most likely will not be the last.
This go-around, the culprit was a truck belonging to TMC Transportation, hailing from Des Moines, Iowa.
The driver craned his head out the window to inspect the damage. A bit of pavement had been dug up from the trailer, and some of the plaza’s landscaping had been damaged.
The semi’s front tires dug into the dirt and sand along the curb on the east side of the plaza, entrenching its predicament.
Over the years, countless other large trucks with trailers have gotten stuck around the foot of Broad Street near Colonial Park. The narrowness of the turns around the plaza and tight one-way streetscape have made it a nightmare for most truckers to get through.
Calls come in for stuck trucks a few times a month, with EPD officers arriving swiftly to survey the fallout.
Back in March, a truck from J.B. Hunt – based in Arkansas – met a similar fate, digging a hole deep into the strip of dead grass between sidewalk and street, nearly losing its trailer in the process.
Nearly every time a truck tries to round the plaza, Edenton Public Works staff arrive a day or two later to patch up the holes, leaving a scarred area where grass no longer seems eager to grow.
Posted at the intersection a few yards up the street is a “No Thru Trucks” sign.
Both King and Town Manager Corey Gooden say that the sign is frequently ignored.
“We need bigger signage down there so that the truckers will see it better and turn onto Water Street instead,” King said after the July 6 incident.
The area where trucks frequently find themselves stuck is directly in front of The Spa at Waterloo, where employees are sometimes seen outside helping truckers to navigate out of their dilemmas.
“Sometimes if [trucks] are directly in front of the driveway, staff and patrons of the spa have been stuck in the lot and unable to leave,” said Waterloo owner Gabrielle Davenport. “Other times it has obstructed patrons from getting to us by car and having to park downtown and walk to us. It does seem to be a bit of a nuisance and most of the time they mess up the sidewalk and grass area.”
Trucks can sometimes also block access to the Penelope Barker House parking lot, forcing drivers to duck into Colonial Park or sneak out of the area behind the Chamber of Commerce.
Gooden said that in response to the ongoing issue, the town has recently ordered new signage to be installed at the intersection of Broad and Water streets.
“The signage will be a bit larger and also have a new look that matches the historic aesthetic of Edenton,” Gooden said.
The signs could be delivered and installed within the next few weeks.
Gooden added that increasing the number of tickets and fines to truckers disobeying the “No Thru Trucks” sign may deter some trucking companies from sending their drivers around the plaza to turn around.
The Chowan Herald also reached out to the local NCDOT Division 1 office to inquire what could be done at the state level.
“NCDOT has replaced the old “To U.S. 17” sign at the intersection of Queen Street and Broad Street with a new, larger sign to increase visibility,” said Win Bridgers, Division Engineer for District 1.
Bridgers also said that his office will reach out to Kelly Wells, NCDOT’s Statewide Traveler Information Engineer, to see if any changes can be communicated to mapping companies such as Waze and Google Maps regarding navigation for trucking companies around the plaza.
In the meantime, Gooden said he hopes the new signage at the intersection of Broad and Water streets could alleviate some of the calls that EPD receives on a regular basis.