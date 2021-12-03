Trotting for a cause.
The Edenton Community Snack Program held the seventh annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
Taking off from Queen Anne’s Park, the annual run/walk event took participants into Hayes Plantation before sweeping back into town.
At least 100 people took part in the event – matching last year’s attendance – all for a local cause that is near and dear to the heart of Nichole Hughes, the organizer.
The Edenton Community Snack Program, which began in 2017, seeks to provide snacks to school-aged children that may go without them during the school year.
Hughes and her daughter started the program and have been the go-to contacts since its inception.
“The snack program started from [her daughter] Maycee seeing the need of a classmate and came up with a schedule, between her and another classmate, to bring an extra snack to share,” Hughes said. “Maycee was telling us about it at the dinner table and we as a family came up with the community snack program. We worked closely with Katie Milligan, school counselor at White Oak School, and Sheila Evans, at the time Principal of White Oak School, as well as Rob Jackson.”
Having already been established with the Turkey Trot at the time, Hughes decided to utilize the run as a way to bring more awareness to her new snack program.
“We wanted to encourage those around us in our community to be active as well, during the most calorie consumed day of the year,” said Hughes of the Turkey Trot. “Once we had the two programs and the ability to make more awareness of the community snack program we used the Turkey Trot as another way to have people give back to our children.”
Donations – both monetary and snacks – are welcomed at every Turkey Trot.
This year, Hughes said that the Trot raised $765 for the cause and took in numerous snack donations as well.
“It was a great turn out,” Hughes said.
Hughes told the Chowan Herald her snack program accepts donations via PayPal and Amazon, but also encourages those in the community to donate directly to the schools.
Since 2017, thousands of snacks have been distributed to Chowan County schools. A resounding success for Hughes, a statement to her ongoing efforts in the community.
When asked how long she sees herself continuing the dual programs, Hughes was quite sure in her answer.
“Indefinitely,” she said.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.