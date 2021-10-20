A two-car collision led to a mess on the Chowan River Bridge on Friday, Oct. 15.
Dustin T. Williams, of Elizabeth City, and Anthony R. Osborne, of Osceola, Wis. were both traveling southbound on the U.S. 17 bridge connecting Chowan and Bertie counties at around 10:45 a.m. when the crash occurred.
According to a report by N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper B.A. Davis, Williams, in a 2008 Ford pickup truck, rear-ended Osborne, who was slowing his speed for traffic ahead. Osborne was traveling in a 2016 Ram truck with an attached trailer. The truck belonged to TBC Roofing, LLC based in Garner.
The truck carrying Osborne partially jackknifed, according to the accident report, while Williams’ vehicle found itself in front of Osborne’s. Both vehicles remained on the roadway without any structural damage inflicted to the bridge.
Williams failed to slow properly to address the shifting traffic environment and was issued a citation by Trooper Davis: Failing to Slow or Stop.
Trooper Davis included in the report that Williams’ speed was around five miles per hour faster than Osborne at the time of the collision.
Davis estimated the combined damage to be near $35,000.
Davis also noted that Williams refused further treatment from EMS on-scene and was discharged promptly. Osborne required no emergency treatment.