Two deceased veterans honored in Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Two armed forces veterans in Tyrrell County who died during January were honored when the American flag over Veterans Plaza at the courthouse in Columbia flew at half-staff Jan. 26-31.
Bobby Mitchell died at age 104 on Jan. 25. A Bertie County native, he had lived in Columbia since 1937 when he came here as a barber, a trade he practiced for more than 80 years. Mitchell served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, with service in the Pacific Theater.
Rev. C.L. Reynolds was 86 when he succumbed suddenly to COVID-19 on Jan. 6. The Tyrrell County native served in the U.S. Army following the Korean War. He married and moved to Manteo, where he and Carrie lived and raised a family, then returned a decade ago to their hometown of Columbia. Rev. Reynolds was a barber and also pastor of Engelhard Missionary Baptist Church. Carrie, 80, died from Covid on Jan. 15.
Mitchell and Rev. Reynolds were members of Scuppernong Post 182 of The American Legion in Columbia.