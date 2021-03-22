Two Edenton men have been arrested for allegedly killing a Tyrrell County man.
Edenton Police said Nikale Walton, 22, of Boswell Street, and Darren Valentine, 32, of Cabarrus Street, were charged with homicide for allegedly shooting Dominic Basnight around 8:50 p.m. on March 9 in the 700 block of Cabarrus Street.
Basnight, 25, of Columbia died of his injuries at Vidant-Chowan Hospital.
Walton was arrested Thursday and Valentine, who was arrested Monday, were taken before a magistrate and are being held without bond in Chowan County Jail.
The State Bureau of Investigation and Chowan County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King expressed his thanks to the North Carolina SBI and the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office for their continued partnership.
Police are asking anyone with information about Basnight’s shooting to contact either Detective Sgt. Michael at 252-482-5144, ext. 106 or at 252-337-4878; or Detective Lopez at 252-482-5144, ext. 107 or at 252-337-4599.
Tipsters may also email the department’s Anonymous Crime Tips line at http://www.edentonpd.com.