EDENTON - A Saturday shooting is not believed to have been a random incident.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 the Edenton Police Department responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Old Hertford Road.
Two male individuals received injuries during the altercation. They were both transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital by EMS for treatment of their injuries.
Preliminary investigations indicated that this was not a random incident, according to Edenton Police Chief Henry King Jr.
The Edenton Police Department is seeking information from witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident, contact Sgt. Rusty Michael of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 252-337-4878. Messages can also be left on the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303 or the anonymous website at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.