Tyrrell County Commission listened to concerned citizens who seek to have the Confederate monument removed from courthouse property. Commission also discussed the status of the Scouts’ building in Columbia during Tuesday’s meeting.
Karen Simmons-Creef submitted a letter to the commission that seeks answers about removing the monument.
“This symbol should have never been erected and much less stood there for so long silently while loudly hurting the citizens of this community,” Simmons-Creef's letter said.
Last summer, there was a peaceful protest and more than 5,000 people signed a petition to have the statue removed, Simmons-Creef's letter said.
Dedicated Aug. 7, 1902, the Tyrrell County Confederate monument memorializes Civil War soldiers as well as former slaves. The monument stands next to the Tyrrell County Courthouse. General James Johnston Pettigrew, a Tyrrell county native who acted as a Confederate general, is depicted atop the monument facing north. Additionally, a smaller bust of Robert E. Lee is depicted on the monument’s north face.
Answering Simmons-Creef’s questions about the monument, Commission Chairman Nathan T. Everett said the commission is following state law that prohibits moving historical markers. He said a monument can not be moved to a museum or a cemetery – unless it previously existed in a cemetery.
Moreover, Everett referred to the law when he said if a monument is to be moved, it has to be relocated to a spot that is equally as prominent as to where it presently exists and also where there is equal access, visibility and dignity.
Everett said the Civil War monument was located somewhere else in Columbia, but had to be moved so as Route 94 could be built through town. He said NC Department of Transportation paid to move the monument then.
Everett said preliminary discussions with county commissioner from another county indicate that moving a monument may be expensive. Everett said in that county, it costed $32,500 to move a Civil War monument. He said in addition to any moving costs, the county would have to purchase property to place the monument.
Everett noted that the tax base in the county makes spending decisions a balancing act based on how best to allocate resources. He said that’s not to say that the money shouldn’t be spent to remove the monument, only that there are many other things commission has to focus on as well.
Iris Pounds called the monument offensive and asked that it be removed so as best to preserve relationships in Tyrrell County’s close-knit community.
“I think people want to have it removed rather than have relationships severed,” she said.
Pounds said private donations could generate enough money to pay to move the monument.
Commissioner Robert Thompson said there have been discussions between himself and interested parties about the possibility of placing a monument to Martin Luther King Jr on courthouse property, perhaps near the Civil War monument.
Simmons-Creef said the law gives the county commission the power to determine the marker’s fate.
Everett described the matter as a “catch-22 situation” because it is not the county commission but rather the General Assembly that has the power to change the laws regarding the removal of historical markers. Everett said county commission has to obey state law and while other places have removed similar statues, he’s not certain those local governments were following the law.
Everett said the county can’t give the monument back to the original group that sponsored the monument – Tyrrell County Monument Association – because that group no longer exists.
In other matters, commission discussed the status of the Scout building. Formerly a Scout himself, Everett said the building had been owned by Rotary, but that group no longer has a presence in Tyrrell County. Scout building was maintained for many years by Boy Scout Troop 94, but that group too became less active, so the building remained vacant for many years and fell into disrepair. When a new Scout troop was formed, the group was managed by the Jaycees, a civic group. Rotary regained control of the property.
Scout Troop 86 has made repairs have been using the property for the past four years.
Everett said there is a question as to who presently owns the building and that the county has no authority over the property.
However, Pocosin Arts has asked that the Scout building be used for summer programming.
Scouts advocate Edith Deltgen said the group is very concerned about what is happening and they want the property to remain in some fashion for their use.
Miriam Fauth, mother of an Eagle Scout, added, “Feedback from the community echoes the concerns that the Scouts share because this is a convenient location for the group to continue meeting and hold community functions there.”
More on this story will appear in the next edition.