COLUMBIA – Tyrrell County Manager/Attorney David Clegg said the county’s plans to develop a mosquito control program countywide.
During Tuesday’s Tyrrell County Commission meeting, Clegg said the state is poised to give the county $4,000 and how Pitt County is going to do an intergovernmental transfer so as to provide the county with spraying machines as well as several drums of chemicals.
“Without all of this assistance we could not have undertaken the program at this time,” Clegg said.
The plan is to spray county wide based on insect counts in traps. A truck assigned to Soil and Water Conservation will be assisting. Clegg said the county will probably hire a part-time worker to drive the spray truck.
County Facilities Director Wesley Hopkins will update his pesticide license so as to implement the program. Hopkins will work with Ty Fleming, Soil and Water Conservation director and the county will probably hire a part-time worker to drive the spray truck.
Clegg said he plans to ask the county commission to consider a budget proposal to spend $20,000 to combat mosquitoes. If approved as part of the 2021/22 fiscal year budget, the county would be spraying between July and November.
Tyrrell County is a Pocosin wetland with long term drainage and standing water concerns.
“This situation raises the issue of rampant mosquito breeding,” Clegg said. “The mosquitoes are terrible nuisances and harm the quality of life. More importantly, they are public health issues because they carry viruses including encephalitis and dog heartworm. With the focus on public health crises centered around viruses, this was a great time for state and local neighboring resources to come together to assist Tyrrell County.”
Hyde County
Meanwhile Monday in Swan Quarter, a group of community stakeholders on Ocracoke asked the Hyde County Board of Commissioners to recommend and endorse a project to install an Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) at the Ocracoke Airport.
AWOS is a fully configurable airport weather system that provides continuous, real time information and reports on airport weather conditions. AWOS stations are mostly operated, maintained and controlled by aviation service providers. Ocracoke Airport does not currently have an AWOS system.
The owner and sponsor of the Ocracoke Airport is the National Park Service. Management, operation and funding for the airport comes from NC DOT Division of Aviation.
Ocracoke’s remote location and potential to be in areas of extreme weather conditions make an AWOS system a critical need. The nearest AWOS stations are currently located 20 miles east in Frisco and 25 miles north in Engelhard.
The project is supported by county commission, the Ocracoke Fire Protection Association, Hyde County EMS, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and Hyde County Emergency services in addition to others in the community.
“An AWOS system would provide invaluable information including but not limited to visibility, wind velocity and direction, cloud ceiling height and other factors that could arm a pilot with the knowledge needed to make the difference between a safe landing and a disaster,” wrote Earl Pugh Jr., Chairman, Hyde County Commission to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
An AWOS system would support medflights, a common occurence on the island, hurricane response and recovery, coast guard landings and all other general aviation flights. Ocracoke Airport sees 3000 general aviation flights and over 100 military operations annually.
“The Ocracoke Airport played a critical role during response and recovery after Hurricane Dorian and supports emergency medical transportion and emergency services continually,” Pugh said.
Last note, N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency (LPA) on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in Beaufort County.
The agency will be located at 155 North Market Street, Suite 103, in Washington, across from the BHM Regional Library.
The LPA will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays. The City of Washington will be the agency operator.
The new agency replaces an office in Washington that closed in May 2019.
LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, there are 130 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina. The LPA has yet to establish a phone or fax number.
Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.