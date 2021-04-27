Tyrrell County Sheriff’s deputies saved a woman’s life whose vehicle had crashed into canal Monday night along US 64 east of Columbia.
After searching the area for the missing car, deputies Andrew Hughes and Melissa Spence spotted what appeared to be a small portion of a vehicle protruding from the water, a canal alongside US 64 between SR 1229 and the Alligator River Bridge.
With no concern for his own personal safety, Hughes jumped into the water to find that the driver was huddled in a small air pocket in the back window of the car.
The deputies broke the back window out and rescued the 62-year-old Nash County woman from certain death. Soon after getting the woman safely out of the car, the rest of the vehicle began to sink, the sheriff’s office said.
With the help of the outstanding volunteers from the Tyrrell County Fire Department, and Washington Tyrrell County EMS, the driver was brought to land and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Spence contacted the driver Tuesday and reports she is home now, resting with no injuries.