Rachael Cogbill shares initial data from a Collaborative Community Research project at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton on Monday. Cogbill is a graduate student studying public health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The project is examining the effects of blue algae blooms in the Albemarle Sound and Chowan River on local air quality.
EDENTON — About 15 members of the Chowan Edenton Environmental Group and others attending virtually received an update Monday, Aug. 14, on the organization’s research aimed at tracking the airborne effects of the organism responsible for many of the frequent algae blooms in the Albemarle Sound and Chowan River.
Using funds from a Community Collaborative Research Grant, CEEG has purchased 12 air quality sensors manufactured by Purple Air and placed them at strategic locations around Chowan County. The sensors measure “PM-2.5” particles, tiny coagulated conglomerations of viruses, bacteria, and algae that form during blue algae blooms and aerosolize, mixing with the county’s air and drifting with the wind. The particles are dozens of times smaller than the diameter of a human hair.