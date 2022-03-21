Unemployment rose in all area counties in January, breaking a five-month run of fewer workers filing for jobless benefits.
N.C. Department of Commerce data show nearly 1,800 workers in Pasquotank, Currituck, Camden, Chowan and Perquimans filed for unemployment in the first month of 2022. That’s 335 more than in December.
More than two-thirds of those claims were filed by Pasquotank and Currituck residents.
Except for Currituck, which saw its labor force grow by 271 workers, all other counties saw declines in their workforce in January.
The five-county area’s overall labor force fell to 45,335, a decrease of 247 from December.
The five-county area’s unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, jumped from 3.2% to 3.9%.
Statewide, unemployment rose in all 100 counties, the commerce department reported. The number of unemployed workers, not seasonally adjusted, rose by 28,831 to 189,501 while the state’s labor force decreased by 17,221 to 4,815,475. The state’s unemployment rate rose from 3.2% in December to 3.8%.
According to the commerce department data, Currituck posted the largest numerical (133) and percentage (.9) increases in unemployment in the five-county area.
Five-hundred eight workers filed for jobless benefits while the county’s workforce climbed to 14,216, increasing its jobless rate to 3.6%. The rate had dipped to 2.7% in December.
Pasquotank posted the second-highest numerical increase (115) in jobless claims and tied with Perquimans and Chowan for the second-highest percentage increase (.7%) in unemployment.
Seven-hundred eight Pasquotank workers filed for unemployment in January, while the county’s labor force shrunk by 259 to 16,201 workers. That raised Pasquotank’s unemployment rate to 4.4%. It had slipped to 3.7% in December.
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Statistical Area’s unemployment rate also rose by .7% in January, climbing to 4.2%. Nearly 1,070 workers filed for unemployment in the city MSA in January, 173 more than in December. The labor force in the MSA, meanwhile, fell by 422 to 25,496.
Perquimans reported the third-highest numerical increase (35) in those filing for jobless benefits. Two-hundred seventeen workers filed for unemployment while the county’s workforce contracted by 75 to 4,795. That raised Perquimans’ unemployment rate from 3.8% to 4.5%.
Chowan reported 29 more workers filing for unemployment in January, raising its total to 217. Its workforce, meanwhile, decreased by 96 to 5,623. Its unemployment rose from 3.2% in December to 3.9% in January.
Camden reported 23 more jobless claims in January than December, as 142 workers sought benefits. Its workforce decreased by 88 to 4,500, giving it an area-low jobless rate of 3.2%. Camden’s jobless rate in December was 2.7%. While .5% higher than in December, Camden’s rate was still the 12th lowest in the state.
According to the commerce department, the number of counties with jobless rates 5% or lower fell from 90 in December to 78 in January.
In addition, 22 counties reported rates of between 5% and 10%. That’s up from only 10 counties with rates that high in December.
Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 8.1%. Orange County again had the lowest, 2.6%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 6%, while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 3%.