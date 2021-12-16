Unemployment fell across the region in October for the third straight month, as all area counties reported slight decreases in the number of workers seeking jobless benefits.
Just over 1,670 people in the five-county area filed for unemployment in October, which is 90 fewer than in September. The number of people in the region’s workforce, meanwhile, grew by 18, giving the five-county area an unemployment rate of 3.4%. That’s .2% lower than in September.
All five counties in the immediate area — Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans and Camden — reported fewer workers unemployed in October. However, only two — Chowan and Perquimans — reported higher labor forces than in September. Chowan alone, with 85 more workers in the labor force, accounted for enough of an increase to offset lower workforce numbers in Currituck, Pasquotank and Camden counties.
Statewide, the number of unemployed workers decreased by 5,888 in October to 184,904, lowering the jobless rate, not seasonally adjusted, to 3.6%. The number of workers employed in October, also not seasonally adjusted, increased by 19,925 to 4.88 million.
According to the Commerce data, Pasquotank and Currituck again accounted for more than 63% of the area’s decreased filing for jobless benefits in October.
Currituck and Camden had the area’s lowest jobless rates, 2.9%, ranking them seventh and eight, respectively, for the state’s lowest.
Perquimans’ jobless rate fell below 4% in October, slipping to 3.9%. According to the commerce department, 193 workers filed for jobless benefits in October, compared to 201 in September.
Perquimans joined Chowan as the only counties in the five-county region to see an increase in workforce. Eleven more workers were counted in October’s labor force of 4,923 compared to September’s 4,912.
Pasquotank reported the largest numerical drop in persons seeking jobless benefits in October: 31. Six-hundred fifty-six workers filed for unemployment, compared to 687 in September. The county’s workforce, meanwhile, slipped from 16,600 to 16,574. That’s an unemployment rate of 4%, a decrease of .2% from September.
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Statistical Area’s October unemployment rate fell to 3.8%. Nine-hundred eighty-three workers in the city’s MSA filed jobless claims in October.
Chowan had the largest increase in labor force, rising by 85 to 5,576. Its number of workers filing for unemployment claims, meanwhile, also fell by 12 to 205. Chowan’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.7%, a .3% decrease.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, fell in all 83 counties in October after falling in all 100 in September. In addition, 87 counties — including all five in the area — reported rates of 5 percent or lower.
And for the eighth straight month, no county had a jobless rate of 10 percent or more. Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 7.8%. Orange County had the lowest rate: 2.6%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again had the highest unemployment rate, 5.8%, while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.9%.