CARY — United Way of North Carolina launches a statewide survey today to assess how COVID-19 has impacted community members across the state. All North Carolina families are invited to complete the United Way of North Carolina COVID-19 survey at this link: http://www.covidsurveync.org/
The outcome report will reflect all individual responses, which are confidential. The online survey will remain open through Aug. 21. Preliminary results from the survey will be released in September.
“United Way would like to give a voice to those individuals and families experiencing hardships, some for the first time ever, due to the impact of COVID-19.”said Laura Zink Marx, United Way of North Carolina president and CEO.
Marx said that this survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had across the state, community by community.
“The results will help inform United Ways, state and community leaders in how best to fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Before the pandemic hit, many North Carolina households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover basic expenses and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, schooling and childcare challenges and economic changes North Carolina families are navigating.
The survey is available in English and Spanish. Completing the survey takes about ten minutes. It includes questions such as: What concerns are you facing in the weeks and months ahead?
“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, we would appreciate your taking the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Marx said. “United Way wants to hear your voice so we can best help inform solutions in local communities. Complete this survey.”