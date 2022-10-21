Update: The Chowan County Sheriff's Office says Heath has been captured in Currituck County.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Previous Story
EDENTON — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate being held for non-violent crimes who escaped the county jail earlier this morning.
Sheriff Scooter Basnight said in a press release that Russell Jay Heath, 47, escaped the jail shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to Basnight, Heath "detained and held hostage" the Chowan County Jail staff before escaping. The jail staff were not injured in the escape, the sheriff said.
A jail surveillance camera image of Heath leaving the jail released by the Sheriff's Office shows him holding what appears to be a set of keys.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Heath is described as white, and is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He left the jail wearing khaki pants, a blue flannel shirt, and a white T-shirt. He was wearing white socks, but no shoes. He also had on a pair of glasses.
According to Basnight, Heath was being held for non-violent financial-related crimes. The charges included obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of a financial card, according to Chief Deputy John McArthur.
McArthur said two jail employees were on duty at the time of the escape. He declined to provide any specifics about how the employees were detained, saying that is part of the ongoing investigation.
Heath is not from Edenton, but does have some ties to the area, according to McArthur.
Basnight said the Chowan's Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from state and federal agencies to help with the search for Heath.
The sheriff asked anyone with information about Heath's whereabouts to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.
Staff Writer
