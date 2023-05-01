...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
CAMDEN — The Camden Sheriff’s Office resumed its search Monday for an Edenton woman reported missing on April 25 and whose car was found abandoned in the Camden Point area on Saturday.
Sheriff Kevin Jones said searchers are continuing to look for Shannon Dionne Anderson who was last seen in the Camden Point area between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on April 25.
The search in Camden for Anderson, 50, of Chowan Gardens, Edenton, began Saturday after her 2018 Ford Escape was found unattended by sheriff's deputies on Broad Creek Road, nearly four days after she was reported missing.
The Edenton Police Department said in a Facebook post April 25 that Anderson was last seen that day on cameras leaving the Chowan Gardens property.
According to Jones, Anderson apparently drove up to a gate on Broad Creek Road Tuesday between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and stopped her vehicle. She got out and knocked on the door of a house and told the resident who answered that “she was looking for somebody,” Jones said.
The house where Anderson stopped is in Camden’s Vietnamese community, so the residents weren’t able to fully communicate with her. They did recall her asking for a person by name, Jones said. Further investigation by the Camden Sheriff’s Office determined the person Anderson was seeking lives in Virginia, he said.
After the residents of the Broad Creek Road home weren’t able to help her, Anderson walked off in the direction of Texas Road, Jones said. It was the last time anyone has seen her, he said.
Jones said the area where Anderson was headed is on the riverside of the county and he described it as a “swampy area that’s hard to navigate.”
Once Camden sheriff’s officials were alerted that Anderson’s car had been found, searchers fanned out along the river shoreline. According to Jones, searchers used ATVs, a K9 trained to pick up the scent of missing persons, and drones. The K9 wasn’t able to pick up a scent, Jones said, because Anderson by then had been missing so long.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, using thermal imaging cameras, also joined the search Saturday evening but was not able to locate “any objects in the wooded swamp area that resembled a human form,” Jones said on his office’s sheriff’s app. He said the Coast Guard searched the targeted area for Anderson for roughly an hour and a half.
The search for Anderson resumed on Sunday until afternoon thunderstorms halted efforts, Jones said.
The sheriff said Camden investigators are still actively researching cellphone calls from Anderson’s phone and will remain in contact with Edenton investigators about their efforts.
He said Anderson also was “in contact” with someone else in the Sandy Hook Road area of Camden on April 25, asking about the person she was trying to find. Investigators have talked with the person in Virginia “with the name” Anderson was asking about in Camden, but learned nothing to help find the missing woman.
On Monday, he described searchers’ inability thus far to find Anderson as “disheartening.”
“We’re following up on ways to locate her and checking all the boxes, but right now nothing has panned out,” Jones said.
Jones continued to stress that any information about Anderson’s whereabouts be relayed as soon as possible to Camden investigators.
“Some of the information we gathered was not received until almost four days after the fact,” he said.
Edenton police officials declined to comment Monday on why Anderson might have been in Camden.
Jones urged anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts to call either Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications at 252-331-1500, his office at 252-338-5046 or the Edenton Police Department at 482-5144.