Veterans young and old amassed on Friday at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton to commemorate Veterans Day.

Now 104 years after Armistice Day – the origin of Veterans Day and end of World War I – Chowan County still drew a large crowd to the post in spite of on-and-off rain squalls from the late-season Tropical Storm Nicole.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.