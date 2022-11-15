Veterans young and old amassed on Friday at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton to commemorate Veterans Day.
Now 104 years after Armistice Day – the origin of Veterans Day and end of World War I – Chowan County still drew a large crowd to the post in spite of on-and-off rain squalls from the late-season Tropical Storm Nicole.
The original celebration, typically held behind the courthouse at Veterans Park, had to be moved inside because of the inclement weather.
In typical fashion, however, the Legion graciously welcomed folks into their humble abode for the half-hour ceremony, one of two such holiday events organized by the veterans organization, alongside a Memorial Day tribute.
The guest speaker for this go-around was retired U.S. Army Colonel Jeff Shoemaker. Shoemaker and his wife – who now teaches science at John A. Holmes High – recently relocated to Edenton.
Shoemaker previously served in the Army for 34 years, retiring as a Colonel on July 1, 2021. He then joined CACI that same month as Vice President and Client Executive, where he is responsible for providing strategic advice in support of CACI’s enterprise and mission expertise and technology offerings to military units in Europe and Africa.
CACI provides services to many branches of the U.S. federal government including defense, homeland security, intelligence and healthcare. It is headquartered in northern Virginia.
His civilian education includes a bachelor’s degree in military history from the United States Military Academy, and two master’s degrees — one in military art and science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and a second in international security studies from the U.S. Naval War College.
“My definition of a hero has refined a lot over 34 years of combat service and almost 30 months of combat service,” Shoemaker said. “A hero to me is quite simply, our veterans. Depending on their age, they were either drafted or chose to serve our country by their own volition.”
Shoemaker went on to say that veterans are two or even three time volunteers, frequently opting to venture into hazardous duty such as airborne assignments, special forces, SEAL teams.
“There are a number of these triple volunteers in attendance today,” Shoemaker said. “I consider them examples of exemplary service.”
He also spoke on some of the side effects of service, such as mental health issues.
“Combat affects everyone who encounters it, some more than others,” Shoemaker explained. “Many veterans have been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression.”
Shoemaker closed by asking the audience to encourage troubled veterans to seek assistance that could help themselves.
Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky calmly led the way through the ceremony, introducing each portion of the event in a timely manner.
Both the local Albemarle Sound Base of the U.S. Submarine Vets and the Legion Unit 40 Auxiliary placed their memorial wreaths, as is tradition.
Boy Scout Troop 164 assisted with the handing out of programs as they usually do, while the John A. Holmes JROTC cadets presented the colors and stalwart singer and veteran Rae Ohlert led the singing of the national anthem, as well as “God Bless America.”
Post Chaplain Roscoe Poole gave the opening prayer and the benediction.
“This is Veterans Day, we are blessed to be here, so that we can praise those that couldn’t be here,” Poole said.