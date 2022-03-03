Group photograph of the doctors and nurses assigned to the Medical Department at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Edenton, NC, in 1945. Pictured (in no particular order): Miss Hensley; Miss Aulenbach; Miss Greenleaf; Dr. Hoyt, Senior Medical Officer; Dr. Hinton; Dr. Roesser; Dr. Simpson; and Mr. Dote.
James Norfleet Slade, MD was a native of Edenton and the second African American to graduate from the University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine. Dr. Slade owned a pediatric and adult practice and was a member of the Chowan Hospital Medical Staff from March 1965 until December 2003.
Contributed Photo
Vidant Chowan Hospital is celebrating 75 years of service to the community this month.
On March 8, 1947, the inaugural Chowan Hospital opened its doors at the former Edenton Naval Air Station (the current location of the Northeastern Regional Airport), located just outside of Edenton.
In 1950, the hospital moved to its second location at the intersection of Virginia Road and Granville Street.
Finally, in 1970, a new hospital at its present location on Virginia Road opened. Since that time, the hospital has completed various renovation and expansion projects, in order to continue to provide high quality care and specialty services for the communities we serve.
“From its humble beginnings in an abandoned military dispensary, Vidant Chowan Hospital has grown to offer excellent health care accentuated with state-of–the-art medical technology in the hands of professionals whose training is on par with those in the largest medical centers,” according to a Vidant press release.
Vidant Chowan Hospital will celebrate its 75th anniversary on March 8, 2022.
“The founding community leaders who first envisioned a local facility offering quality healthcare for residents of this area would be proud of this milestone and the great strides we have made in the past 75 years to continue to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina,” the press release stated.
“This hospital will continue to thrive because Vidant Health is a strong organization that understands what quality healthcare means to rural America,” said former Edenton Mayor Roland Vaughan.
Vidant Chowan Hospital President Brian Harvill said, “We are thankful for the community and hospital leaders that came before us, and we will continue on the course that they set out for this facility to ensure that we will be here to provide healthcare to our community for another 75 years, and beyond.”