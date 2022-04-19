Vidant Chowan and Bertie Hospitals participated in the Donate Life campaign on Wednesday, April 6. This event promoted the mission of organ, eye and tissue donation and honored organ, eye, and tissue donors and their families.
HonorBridge created the inaugural Pause to Give Life event in 2020 as an observance to occur annually in April to mark National Donate Life Month.
This event also raises awareness that “One donor can save eight lives.”
“Across the United States, more than 113,000 patients are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Of those patients, over 3,000 are right here in North Carolina,” said Kelly Cross, Marketing Specialist at Vidant Bertie Hospital and an organ donor. “We also honor the gift of life that donors and their families have made possible.”
In 2021, the HonorBridge experienced continued growth with 290 organ donors, with 819 organs transplanted and 712 lives saved. A record number of 1,295 tissue donors were recovered to help heal patients’ lives in North Carolina and across the United States. HonorBridge also set a record for 263 heart valves recovered.
“Organ donation is near and dear to my heart,” said Cross. In 1996, I donated a kidney to a family member and today, that kidney is still working. Without the life- saving procedure of transplantation, my family member wouldn’t be here.”
Vidant encourages folks to register today to help save and heal the lives of others. Saying yes at the local DMV office registers a person as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Anyone age 18 and older can register as a donor regardless of age, health, gender, ethnic or racial background. Register online at www.registerme/campaign/nc.
For more information, please contact Kelly Cross at Vidant Bertie Hospital or Kelly Herr at Vidant Chowan Hospital.