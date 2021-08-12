EDENTON – Vidant Chowan Hospital recently awarded 21 local programs $95,000 in grant funds through its Community Benefit Grant Program.
“The Vidant Chowan Hospital Development Council is proud to partner with the Vidant Health Foundation to provide funds to these deserving organizations. These organizations will reach many in our community through health education, wellness and prevention programs,” said Vidant Chowan Hospital Development Manager Jennifer Harris.
The Vidant Chowan Hospital Development Council presented the checks at its 16th Annual Community Benefit Grant Program Awards Ceremony that was held Tuesday, July 20.
The organizations all provide programs and offer services which align with Vidant Health’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.
“We are grateful for the wonderful work these organizations do to help the community members get healthy and stay healthy. Over 25,000 area residents will benefit from the various programs and services offered by the grantees,” said Vidant Chowan Hospital President Brian Harvill.
“Vidant Chowan Hospital and other regional Vidant hospitals, are most appreciative to the Vidant Health Foundation for funding the Community Benefit Grants each year. We couldn’t sponsor these great programs without Vidant Health’s support,” he added,
This year’s grantee’s included: Albemarle Development Corporation – Meals on Wheels, Albemarle Regional Health Services – Albemarle Get Fit, Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle- Edenton’s Triple Play Program, CareNet Counseling East – behavioral health counseling, Chowan-Perquimans Smart Start – Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby Program, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office – Project Lifesaver, Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office – Trauma Care and Alcohol Detection, Edenton Farmer’s Market – Healthy Options, Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry – Book Bag Buddies Program, Food Bank of the Albemarle – supplemental food in four counties, Hyde County Nonprofit public Transportation – Care to Ride Program and Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department – Lost in Pace Program.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension received funding for four of its programs including, Grow to Eat, Youth Expanded Food and Nutrition Program, 4-H Jr. Chefs and the Master Food Volunteer Program.
NC MedAssist received funding for its free prescription and over-the-counter program for Chowan and Tyrrell counties. Perquimans County EMS received funding for its Community Telemedicine Program. Perquimans County Schools Foundation received funding for its Water Turtles and Wellness Wednesday programs, and Roanoke-Chowan Community Health Centers received funding for its Creswell Primary Care facility.