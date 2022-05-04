Local leaders past and present were in attendance as Vidant Chowan Hospital officially celebrated its 75th anniversary out on the front lawn of the facility.
During the ceremony, hospital staff and volunteers were all profusely thanked for their immense dedication and years of servitude to the community landmark.
The ceremony program consisted of a handful of speakers addressing the audience and a commemorative video that looked back in time through the years of hospital history.
Retired Edenton Mayor Roland Vaughan and current Vidant Chowan President Brian Harvill were featured in the video. Vaughan has a family history with the hospital, as his father was a physician and chief of staff there many years ago.
“I’ve watched this hospital progress from not having a hospital at all to where we are today,” Vaughan said.
On March 8, 1947, Velma Irene Bateman was the first patient admitted to the newly opened hospital, located at the time near the old Edenton Naval Air Station. Ten days later, Louis George Wilkins was the first baby born.
In 1950, a new hospital was built at the corner of Granville Street and Virginia Road.
In October 1970, the hospital opened at its present location on Virginia Road, with 61 acute care beds at the time.
By July 1989, a skilled nursing facility opened with 40 beds.
In 1997, the hospital expanded its emergency department and added 20,000 square feet and outpatient clinics.
Come 1998, the hospital joined up with University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina, which eventually became Vidant Health on January 25, 2012 and is now transitioning to become ECU Health in 2022.
Just last year, the hospital saw 1,800 admissions, 360 newborn deliveries, 16,000 emergency room visits, 23,000 outpatient visits and 14,000 surgeries.
“It’s a magical place,” Harvill said. “It’s been magical for my family and I. It’s a place that means more than just a job, it’s a community and it’s a home. I hope to see it around another 75 years.”
Vaughan added, “It’s really a first class hospital for a town of 5,000 people.”
In a surprise appearance – Betty Jo Shepherd – representing Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) presented a flag that was flown above the U.S. Capitol in commemoration of Chowan Hospital’s milestone.
Both Bob Kirby – Chairman of the County Commissioners – and Jimmy Stallings – current Mayor of Edenton – brought forth proclamations acknowledging the hospital’s accomplishments over the last 75 years.
“This hospital provides care to over 100,000 people in Chowan and surrounding counties,” Kirby said. “That fact is mind-boggling. It’s home to some of the finest physicians, pediatricians and surgeons in the region.”
Kirby’s proclamation thanked the hospital staff and congratulated them on a job well done.
“Vidant has passionately served Chowan County and surrounding areas for generations,” Stallings said. “It owes its existence to community members who came together to develop funding and resources for it during the economically challenged post-war era.”
Stallings acknowledged that the hospital’s leadership has not wavered in spite of the first pandemic in 100 years. He then proclaimed April 26, 2022 as Vidant Chowan Hospital Day.
Also in attendance were past Vidant Chowan Presidents Barbara Cale, Jeff Sackrison and Jeffrey Dial as well as Vidant CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum.
“It’s good to be back amongst friends at the hospital. I was fortunate to serve as president for 15 years here,” Sackrison said. “I know the employees and their hearts, we started a motto that may carry on today: ‘We enter these doors to serve.’ It’s been my pleasure and honor to serve those 15 years.”
Dr. Waldrum topped off the ceremony by saying, “When you talk to team members, it’s about the community and helping with those rural healthcare issues. I’m so proud of the work that we’ve done in advancing our dedication to rural communities. I’m confident we’re going to be here for the next 75 years supporting this community.”
He concluded with praise for the hospital’s current president.
“It really takes an engaged leader to do this. I thank Brian [Harvill] for being in this place and I thank everyone that’s here to celebrate this great day,” he said.
