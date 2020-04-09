A spokeman for Vidant Chowan and Vidant Bertie hospitals say both facilities are prepared to accept a potential surge in patients due to COVID-19.
“Additionally, we are a part of a system of care where resources can be allocated to the appropriate location as needed,” wrote Brian White, director of strategic operations of both hospitals, in an email. “We have extraordinary health care providers here to serve the community around the clock.
Vidant Health has protocols in place for patients with infectious diseases. The hospital system’s emergency planning efforts related to COVID-19 started many weeks ago.
In addition, Vidant continues to work closely with local, state and national partners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and North Carolina Health and Human Services as well as local county governments and agencies.
In an effort to address questions from the community, White passed along the following information.
For an up-to-date listing of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc#nc-counties-with-cases. The Department of Health and Human Services confirms and tracks all positive COVID-19 cases.
Visitor Restrictions
At this time, visitors are prohibited throughout the Vidant Health system. This is meant to protect not only the patients and staff who are here, but also to protect you. There are exceptions in place for special circumstances on a case-by-case basis. For information, visit www.vidanthealth.com/Campaigns/Visiting-Vidant .
If you have a friend or loved one in the hospital, connect with him or her through Tell Us Now. This online portal allows you to send an email card, which will be printed out and delivered to the recipient. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/tellusnow to take advantage of this great service. Scroll down to the bottom of the page to fill out the information. Select Family Member and Card from the dropdown boxes.
Vidant Medical Clinics
Visitor restrictions are in place at Vidant doctors’ offices. Visitors are prohibited from entering VMG clinics. One exception will be made: for pediatric patients, one parent or caregiver (with completed on-site screening) will be allowed to accompany the patient.
Team Member Safety
The safety and well-being of Vidant our health care workers is paramount. To that end, all team members are screened when they enter the building at the beginning of their shifts. Screening includes taking temperatures, answering various health questions, receiving a sticker with the date the screening was done, and using a good dose of hand sanitizer before entering the building. All team members in patient care areas, food preparation and housekeeping are required to wear masks throughout their entire shifts.
All others who do not work directly with patients are strongly encouraged to wear masks, as well.
When a symptomatic patient presents at the Emergency Department or at their primary care physician’s office:
Preliminary tests that are provider-driven may be completed.
They could include:
- Flu A & B screening
- Respiratory panel test
- COVID-19 testing is mostly preformed at state and commercial labs.
If a patient tests positive for COVID-19, he may be sent home to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms or may be admitted to the hospital, if needed.
Upon a positive test result, the hospital must contact N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.