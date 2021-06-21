Vidant Chowan Hosital earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association’s/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Certification.
The Edenton hospital underwent a rigorous, virtual review on February 18-19, 2021. During the visit, the Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards including: a dedicated stroke-focused program, staffing by qualified medical professionals trained in stroke care, collaboration with local emergency management agencies, 24/7 ability to perform rapid diagnostic and laboratory testing, ability to administer intravenous clot-busting medications to eligible patients and the availability of telemedicine technology. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted virtual observations and interviews.
“Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Vidant Chowan Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
“We congratulate Vidant Chowan Hospital for this outstanding achievement,” says Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”
“We are delighted to receive Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association,” said Brian Harvill, president of Vidant Chowan Hospital. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to providing a higher standard of service to stroke patients, while also addressing the gap in access to acute stroke services.”