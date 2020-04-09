Donations and signs of support are coming into Vidant Chowan Hospital as its staff continues to work through the COVID-19 crisis.
On March 30, Vidant Chowan Hospital employees had a little surprise waiting for them on their car windshields — a note letting them know that they are super heroes or reminding them to take one day at a time, or saying that they are amazing.
The hospital’s employees “have stepped-up-to-the-plate, going above and beyond the call of duty time and time again, to care for our patients — and each other,” a recent Facebook post noted.
Besides keeping up staff morale, Vidant Health has been using electronic means to keep the public informed about COVID-19.
CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum and COO Brian Floyd, in conjunction with Pitt County, are doing press conferences at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. These conferences are streamed live via the Pitt County Health Department’s Facebook page. All of the press conferences in their entirety are also at the YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbby4KXClggL9c-kVrpFww . They address issues related to the entire Vidant Health family, not just Pitt County.
While the Vidant Health system is busy helping the community, several groups have stepped up to help the hospital get some much needed supplies.
College of The Albemarle’s (COA) four campus locations recently donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the local hospitals in the college’s service area. The supplies were collected and delivered over the past week to Outer Banks Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Vidant Chowan Hospital, in an effort to assist the medical personnel in our region who are caring for those who may have been impacted by COVID-19.
A number of programs at COA participated in identifying surplus equipment that could be donated to the local hospitals. Programs included Aviation Systems Technology, Computer Integrated Machining, Culinary Arts, Health Fitness Science, HVAC Technology, Medical Assisting, Medical Laboratory Technology, Nursing (Associate Degree Nursing, Practical Nursing and Nurse Aide), and Surgical Technology. Over 275 boxes of gloves; 1,670 masks (including 150 of the vital N-95 masks); 950 isolation gowns and hundreds of shoe and head coverings, face shields and other protective supplies were gathered for these essential health care facilities in our communities. With each donation, COA staff included an adapted version of the message that the Japanese provided on the boxes of masks that were sent to China during the height of their COVID-19 outbreak: “We may have different rivers and waters, but we share the same sky. Stay safe!”
“These facilities are extremely important to our college as they have always generously supported our health sciences programs in a multitude of ways,” said Robin Harris, Dean of Health Sciences and Wellness Programs.
According to Ginny Waff, executive director of the Vidant Chowan Hospital Development Council, the group is taking donations of supplies on the hospital’s behalf.
Items needed include isolation gowns, face shields, safety goggles, hand sanitizer, surgical masks, N95 masks, exam gloves, head covers, shoe covers, Clorox wipes and hydrogen peroxide wipes.