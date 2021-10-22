Vidant Health hospitals, including Vidant Chowan Hospital have received several American Heart Association/American Stroke Association “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards for their work in treating stroke, diabetes, cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure.
The awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring patient’s receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Vidant Chowan Hospital received the Stroke Gold Plus and Target Type Two Diabetes Honor Roll.
“Vidant’s recognition by Get With The Guidelines demonstrates our commitment to quality care. Meeting our mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina means finding solutions for chronic conditions that affect so many in our region. The Vidant system is proud to be recognized by the American Heart Association for turning guidelines into lifelines,” said Vidant Senior Vice President of Quality Teresa Anderson, PhD., RN, NE-BC.
“We are pleased to recognize Vidant Health for their commitment to diabetes, stroke and heart care. Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates,” said American Heart Association Quality Oversight Committee National Chairperson and Massachusetts General Hospital Acute Stroke Services Director Lee H. Schwann M.D.
Stroke, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which includes heart failure, heart attack and cardiac arrest, are among the leading causes of death in the nation.
Cardiovascular disease claims more lives in each year than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association stroke is the number five cause of death in the United States.
On average, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 second, and there are nearly 795,000 new or recurrent strokes each year.
In eastern North Carolina, the stroke death rate is even higher, highlighting the need for preventative and rapid care.
“These awards are another proud moment for the Vidant Health system as it earns the recognition from AHA/ASA for providing the highest level of stroke care through its network of acute stroke ready hospitals, primary stroke centers and a comprehensive stroke center. This honor is a testament towards Vidant’s commitment to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.,” said Vidant Medical Center Stroke Medical Director Dr. Shailesh Male.
About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than six million patients since 2001.
About Vidant Health
Vidant Health is a mission-driven, 1,708-bed academic health system serving a region of more than 1.4 million people in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. The not-for-profit system is made up of more than 13,000 team members, nine hospitals including an academic medical center, home health, hospice, wellness center and Vidant Medical Group, a multi-speciality physician and provider group with more than 500 providers in more than 100 practice sites in eastern North Carolina. Vidant is affiliated with the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. As the largest employer in the east and a major resource for health services and education.