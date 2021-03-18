Tuesday, March 23, 2021, is National Diabetes Alert Day (NDAD). NDAD is a one-day event that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes as well as helping the public to understand the risks of having it. Diabetes affects about 30.3 million Americans or about 9.4 percent of the US population. Nearly 1 in 4 (7.2 million) American adults living with diabetes, are unaware that they have the disease. Once diagnosed, it becomes a long-term health problem.
Another 88 million American adults have prediabetes, of those, more than 9 of 10 adults don’t even know they have it. Having prediabetes means your blood glucose (sugar) levels are higher than normal—but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.
Without taking action, many of the people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within 5 years, which puts them at risk of serious health problems, including:
- Heart attack
- Stroke
- Blindness
- Kidney failure
- Loss of toes, feet, or legs
For the human body to function, the cells need glucose, also known as blood sugar, for fuel. Insulin is a hormone in your body that allows glucose to reach the cells.
When someone is diagnosed with diabetes, it means the body isn’t making enough insulin (leads to type 1 diabetes) or it can’t utilize the insulin it makes (leads to type 2 diabetes). The glucose in the blood builds up and can’t get into the cells. This buildup is called high blood sugar or hyperglycemia.
Blood sugar levels are determined by several factors such as what kind of food you eat and how much. It also depends on how much exercise you get and how much insulin you have in your body. Eating too much of the wrong kinds of food, not getting enough exercise or not taking diabetes medicine on time can cause blood sugar levels to rise.
You can develop type 2 diabetes at any age, but you are at higher risk if:
- You are overweight.
- You are 45 years of age or older.
- Your parent or sibling has type 2 diabetes.
- You are physically active fewer than 3 times per week.
- You gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds.
- You had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes).
Gestational diabetes is a kind of diabetes that some women get when they are pregnant. Even if a woman’s blood sugar levels go down after her baby is born, she is at higher risk of getting type 2 diabetes later in life.
For information about available resources, education programs, risk tests or information about the prevention of diabetes you can visit the CDC web site at: https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/index.html
Talk with your primary care provider about your risk factors for developing diabetes.
To find a provider near you, visit VidantHealth.com.