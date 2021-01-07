Vidant Chowan Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2021, Ezekiel Lowell Dunbar, on Jan. 2.
The boy is the latest addition to the family of Alicia and Kelvin Dunbar, of Columbia, in Tyrrell County. Ezekiel was born at 4:19 p.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20.5 inches long. He is the younger brother of Kelcie, who is 13 years old.
The Dunbars said that when they told Kelcie she would soon be a big sister, she was happy.
Ezekiel was due on Jan. 10, but decided to make an early arrival. While his birth was a surprise, grandmother predicted that he’d be done on Jan. 2, Alicia said.
The Dunbar family, which mostly lives in Columbia, is ready to see Ezekiel.
“We’ve had to send a lot of photos,” Alicia Dunbar said.
The Dunbars regularly traveled from Columbia to Edenton for prenatal care under Dr. Bora Duruman. Dr. Peter Boehling, the obstetrician on call, helped deliver Ezekiel.
Alicia and Kelvin, who works as a truck driver, agreed that their son doesn’t cry a lot, and he is curious.
“He’s nosy,” Alicia said. “If you look at him, he make a little noise and looks at you.”
Vidant Chowan Hospital Marketing Manager Kelly Herr delivered a gift basket filled with items from local businesses to the Dunbars for having the hospital’s first baby of 2021. Those contributing to the gift baskets were the hospital’s birthing center, marketing team and Perfect Prescription Gift Shop, Shoppes on Broad, Colony Tire, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Beautique Salon & Spa, Petals & Bows Florist, Downtown Café & Soda Shoppe, Barker House, Byrum Gift Shop, Blount’s Pharmacy and Vaughan’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts.
“The gift basket was very unexpected,” Alicia Dunbar said. “We’re thankful for the thoughtful gifts from the local businesses.”