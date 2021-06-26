Vidant Family Medicine of Edenton on Tuesday, June 22, recently received Vidant's major award, the Vidant Board Leadership Award, for setting up the health system's first COVID clinic.
The clinic, which began operation in March 2020, served as a model for other clinics in the region.
Dr. Samuel Moskowitz, family nurse practitioner Linda Abbott, and Dr. Thomas DiMartino went to Vidant Health's headquarters in Greenville on Tuesday, June 22, to accept the award from Vidant CEO Dr. Mike Waldrum, on behalf of the practice.
"In those early days of the pandemic, when the data coming out of Europe indicated a mortality rate of 40 to 50 percent, our physicians and staff expected to die in the line of duty. We didn't have enough protective gear," DiMartino said. "We didn't have protocols on how to protect ourselves. We had to figure it all out ourselves. Stress levels were astronomical, and we had to manage that, too. Our staff exhibited great courage.
"In the end, none of us died; though three of our staff lost family members to COVID. It's hard sometimes to remember now how dark things felt in those early days," he continued. "I'm very proud of our group."