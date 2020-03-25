Vidant Health values family and community presence when loved ones and friends are in the hospital. At the same time, our organization is responsible for protecting patients from being exposed to infectious viruses.
Due to the spread of COVID-19 in eastern North Carolina, Vidant is prohibiting visitors across all hospitals and emergency departments.
Exceptions:
- To accommodate special circumstances on a case-by-case basis the following areas will allow ONE healthy adult visitor (after an on-site screening):
- Maynard Children’s Hospital
- Pediatrics Unit/NICU
- Maternity and Postpartum Unit (one healthy partner allowed)
- Palliative Care Unit/End of Life Care
- Clinics located inside a hospital
- Discharge pick up
- Emergency departments
- Patients requiring assistance only
- Pediatric patients (parent or caregiver only)
- As a part of our preventative measures during COVID-19, we are validating the temperature of all allowed visitors prior to entry in addition to screening which includes the following questions:
- Do you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or any other symptoms of illness?
- Have you traveled within the last 14 days or been exposed to anyone who is sick?
To prevent the spread of viruses, health experts recommend:
- Washing hands frequently with soap or hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
- Not sharing cups or utensils
- Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze
- Social distancing
These limitations are temporary and will be lifted as soon as safely possible.
For the latest information on COVID-19, to include confirmed cases in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, cdc.gov/coronavirus or VidantHealth.com/covid19.