Seventy-one (71) children in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford Counties will have joy-filled holidays thanks to the team members at Vidant Bertie, Vidant Chowan and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospitals. The Bertie and Hertford County Departments of Social Services will distribute toys donated by Vidant Bertie and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan.Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department gave those contributed by Vidant Chowan during its A Day with Santa program on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Hospital Presidents Judy Bruno (Roanoke-Chowan) and Brian Harvill (Bertie and Chowan) thanked the hospitals’ team members for their generous, giving spirits.
“Each hospital chose to support toy drives for under-privileged children this year. Twenty-twenty has been such a difficult year for everyone, and kids are certainly no exception. Covid-19 has added even more stress and anxiety to their lives for the last nine months. Our employees wanted to find a way to brighten the days of children, especially those living below the poverty level," noted Bruno.
“Toys are a great way to help make children happy," Harvill said. “Our team members went all out to purchase the items on the kids’ wish lists. There will be many smiling children in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties on Christmas morning.”