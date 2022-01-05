Vidant Health has introduced new hospital visitation protocols and updates that recently went into effect at 8 a.m. on Dec. 30
The changes, replacing the previous guidance from Dec. 10, no longer permit cloth masks in hospital facilities.
This update includes both local hospitals: Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Bertie Hospital.
In addition to no longer allowing cloth masks on hospital premises, the number of screened healthy adult visitors to inpatient departments has dropped from two to one.
All visitors must stay in patients’ rooms unless visiting the hospital café, which is the same as past guidance. However, visitors may no longer switch out with other visitors as of the Dec. 30 guidance.
Current visitation policy remains the same for the children’s hospital and women’s center (including labor, delivery and maternity).
At individual medical practices and outpatient clinics, Vidant now asks that patients not bring visitors unless absolutely necessary.
For surgical outpatient procedures, visitors may no longer visit the recovery area.
In the emergency department, visitors are not allowed in the lobby, waiting areas, hallways or curtain-only rooms.
All of these changes come as the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps through communities across the state, pushing positive case counts to record levels.
“As Vidant Health continues to respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing spread of the Omicron variant, we are taking steps to ensure the safety of all,” Vidant’s press release read. “In consultation with infectious disease experts and based on current trends, Vidant is proactively updating visitor guidelines for the health system and adjusting the reopening of the Wellness Center – Greenville.”
In addition to visitation updates, Vidant is now pushing visitors to check in online before arriving at any facility, hoping to streamline the process and save time.
If one chooses to not check in online, they can still do so upon reaching the hospital, with the new in-person kiosks at all main entry points for a mandatory screening.
As of Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m., Vidant Health had 132 inpatients for COVID-19 across the system.
Chowan County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases at the last statewide update on Dec. 31.
The report on Dec. 31 put Chowan at the highest number of daily cases per 100,000 residents in the state of North Carolina at 380 per 100,000.
Bertie County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 31.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.