The mother of a 9-year-old child shot to death by a passing motorist last month told vigil-goers Friday she believes those responsible for the crime will be brought to justice.
Shatory Hunter Slade, who was wounded during the July 24 attack, held back sobs as she thanked the approximately 200 people who turned out for the candlelight vigil for her daughter, Makiia Slade, at Edenton’s Colonial Park.
“I believe my baby will have justice,” Hunter Slade told vigil-goers. “Thank you all for everything. You have helped our family, day by day, minute by minute.”
As she paused to gather her thoughts, several people attending the vigil said, “We’ve got your back, Shatory.”
Many of those in attendance wore orange — the color of gun violence awareness — and shirts and masks featuring photos of Makiia. A few of the shirts, as well as a poster at the vigil, featured Makiia wearing pink angel wings surrounded by an unicorn and rainbow in a purple sky. The words “Justice for Makiia” were written on the back.
Makiia, a D.F. Walker Elementary School student, was shot and killed by a passing motorist July 24 as she and her mother were in vehicle traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near the West Queen Street interchange.
Hunter Slade was also shot during the attack. She was treated at Vidant Health but since been released.
As of Tuesday, no arrests in the shooting had been made. Both the Chowan Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings started off the event’s speakers. His sentiments were repeated throughout the event.
“Our hearts are broken that we have to go through this, but our resolve is great,” he said. “We must work together to rid our community of violence.”
Stallings, along with other who spoke later in the event, urged community members to be strong, speak up and allow local law enforcement agencies to bring the suspect to justice.
“If we see something, we must say something,” he said. “Don’t turn your heads. Don’t look away, don’t be afraid to say something.”
The coronavirus brought the nation to its knees, and the community should not have to contend with hate and violence, Stalling said.
“I pledge to you that the police department, sheriff’s office and SBI are working diligently and are doing everything possible to locate this individual or individuals and bring them to justice,” he said. “Someone knows who it is ... If you do, please speak up. Don’t let this happen to someone else.”
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Patti Kersey also offered her condolences and recited the “Sacrificial Lambs of Violence” by Janis Leslie Evans. Part of which read: “My heart bleeds tears of sorrow/ As I hear the latest news / Of another slain victim / Sacrificed, again, as violence lives on.”
Kersey told the Slade and Hunter families that the community reaches out with compassion.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer noted that as teachers, the students they serve quickly becomes like their own children.
“We provide a nurturing environment for them to dream big,” he said. “We provide comfort when they fall short and we encourage them to try again and celebrate them when they succeed.”
Sasscer said teachers are called to see the community’s children reach their greatest potential.
“Makiia was family and the teachers at D.F. Walker cared for and loved Makiia deeply,” he said. “Tonight, our school family comes together with the Hunter Slades to begin the healing process. We mourn together. We are called to lean on one another to lift each other up in prayer.”
D.F. Walker Principal Linda White noted the audience’s beauty.
“I wish that you can see what I’m seeing right now as I look out to you, because what I see in you gathered here tonight is I see faces of love. I see faces of compassion and I see faces of unity. I see a town and a county and the community and many members of our ares are here tonight,” she said. “I just want you to see the picture that I see looking at you and let you know just how beautiful you look.”
White said that Makiia’s teachers described the upcoming fourth-grader as a kindred spirit.
“They could feel her warmth when she entered the room,” she said. “They said she was the type of student who had an innocence about her and was somewhat of an old soul.”
White noted that the last time the teachers saw Makiia was when they delivered meals via school buses during the closure caused by the pandemic.
“Little did they know that as they waved at Makiia and others and said, ‘How you doing? See you soon’ that that would be our last contact with her,” White said.
D.F. Walker’s theme for the upcoming school year is “This is your time to shine.” White said it would rather fitting, as Makiia was a child who shined.
“We know that she likes to shine. I see it on your T-shirt. That’s it on the pictures. I saw it in the flowers at visitation,” she said. “This is your time to shine, and we’ve added another part to that that says to be the light. There’s a challenge in this for each of us. That in order for us to shining for others, we have to be a light. So that’s our challenge to our staff. I see students here tonight. That’s our challenge to you. And that’s our challenge to all of us to embrace the moment and be a light for someone, so that will be our time to shine.”
Vigil organizer Patricia White thanked the town of Edenton for supporting the Hunter and Slade families. Along the roadways, multicolored ribbons feature Makiia’s favorite unicorn colors — blue, pink, yellow and purple.
“They are everywhere, and I ask that everybody help me to flood the town of Edenton with them to show our love to this family to show our hurt,” she said.
White urged the town to leave the ribbons up because “we are not done.” She noted that the shooting is unacceptable.
“Whoever is hiding, whoever is protecting these people, letting them come into our town and shoot it up and don’t care ... I’m sorry, I and done,” she said.
White asked Kim Mcclease to come up to sing Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” Those attending the vigil lit their candles and sang along.
Shatory Hunter Slade’s sister, Ralchelle Hunter, thanked the community and families who have stepped up and have given to the family.
“We are blessed because of you. We are blessed by you and we just want to say we thank you,” she said.
Pastor William Caudle, Living By Faith Outreach Ministries Disciples of Christ, offered opening and closing prayers.
The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigations are still investigating the shooting incident.
Sheriff's Office Detective John McArthur said at a gathering of the Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence on Monday, Aug. 10, that the agency, along with the SBI's district office, have made the Slade case their top priority.
They have pursued several leads and are still working to build a solid case, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.