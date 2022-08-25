New figures released last week show that tourism spending increased in Chowan County during 2021, up 35.1 percent.
Recovery in visitor spending was also felt statewide in 2021 with all 100 counties seeing increases, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
These preliminary findings come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The study was conducted by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.
Chowan County saw $25.79 million in tourism dollars spent throughout 2021, according to the data. Of that, $8.7 million was spent on food and beverages, $5.9 million on lodging, $5 million on transportation (ground and air), $3.5 million on recreation and $2.4 million on retail.
In all, 164 employees are supported by the tourism economy in Chowan, bringing in a labor income of $6.2 million. $1.1 million in state tax and $1.5 million in local tax revenue was generated in the county, resulting in a $188.48 state/local tax saving per resident.
N.C. counties with the highest visitor spending were Mecklenburg with $4.086 billion, Buncombe with $2.641 billion, Wake with $2.341 billion and Dare with $1.826 billion. Camden County saw the least, with $3.10 million spent in 2021.
Seeing the largest increase in tourism statewide was Gates County, displaying an 83.4 percent increase in 2021 versus 2020. Gates also saw the second highest increase in tourism employment, up 25 percent.
With the 2021 increases coming hot on the heels of an economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, state officials appear optimistic that the tourism growth will continue.