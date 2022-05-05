The town of Edenton’s water and sewer system was recently re-designated a “distressed unit” by local leaders under the Viable Utility Reserve (VUR) legislation.
The designation came by way of a resolution, which passed unanimously during the April 25 special meeting.
As defined in North Carolina Session Law 2020-79, a distressed unit is a public water system or wastewater system operated by a local government unit exhibiting signs of failure to identify or address certain issues.
Those certain issues include financial or operating needs necessary to enable the system to become – or to remain – a local government unit generating sufficient revenues to adequately fund management and operations, personnel, appropriate levels of maintenance and reinvestment that facilitate the provision of reliable water or wastewater services.
“Back in 2020 we were placed on a distressed utilities list,” Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said. “At that time we worked very hard to review the data to make sure that it was an appropriate selection. We felt like we were headed in the right direction and still feel like we’re headed in the right direction to fix these issues.”
Gooden said that the resolution brought to council would be an opportunity to fix some of the existing problems in the water and sewer systems.
“We are working with Stroud Engineering on our water treatment facilities currently, but this resolution will reclassify us as a distressed utility town,” Gooden told the council. “Being distressed, we can use American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds and make once in a lifetime improvements that you may never see in a realistic time, things that you would not typically apply for. This is step one.”
Councilman Craig Miller made a motion to acknowledge the reclassification and Councilman Elton Bond Jr. gave a second. It passed unanimously.
Gooden subsequently brought forward two water system items for council to vote on that were connected to the distressed utility designation.
The first was a resolution for a water expansion project to work with Stroud to complete a springtime application for a grant from the North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality to construct two raw water wells as well as the interconnection between the two to the water treatment plants.
Bond made a motion to accept it. Miller offered a second. The resolution passed without objection.
The second project was a resolution for an asset inventory and assessment study related to water distribution.
“We completed one of these [studies] in the past year for water meters, fire hydrants and fire hydrant valves,” Gooden said. “This is the second and final phase for the water distribution system. This will do the asset inventory and condition assessment around water valves and water mains and it includes GIS data to upgrade survey grade quality for the entire water distribution system.”
Gooden insisted that the study was critical for long-term planning when considering the town’s overall capital improvement plan.
“This is our second application with NCDEQ for the spring [grants] round, it’s quite a mountain of work to get through,” Gooden told the council.
After a motion from Miller and a second from Bond, the motion passed unanimously.
If both grants are awarded to the town, the two resolutions state that the town will arrange financing for all remaining costs of the project.
Other business conducted by council at the special meeting included:
• Council heard a presentation from Dr. Kelly Oten and Dr. Kevin Chase with the N.C. State Extension related to crepe myrtle bark scale invading the town treescape.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Bond second) for ABC approval and street closure for the upcoming Boogie on Broad street festival in late May.
• Council unanimously approved (Bond motion, Miller second) a resolution to apply for an N.C. Department of Commerce Rural Transformation grant application. If awarded, the amount could be up to $900,000. Gooden suggested it could be utilized to upgrade lighting in downtown Edenton.
• Council unanimously approved (Councilman Hackney High Jr. motion, Miller second) a resolution for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant application. Gooden said the grant could require a dollar for dollar match that funds half the project. Two town parks are being considered for improvement if the grant is awarded.
• Council unanimously approved (Bond motion, Councilman Sambo Dixon second) a resolution for Kubota’s “Hometown Proud” Community Revitalization Project Grant. The grant could be up to $100,000 if awarded. Gooden said money could be used to supplement other town parks and cover improvement expenses with zero cost to the town and no dollar for dollar match.
• Employee service awards were presented for new employees of the town of Edenton as well as for five, ten, 15, 20 and 25 year service awards. Twenty-five employees were recognized.
• Council heard various items from committee meetings that were all allowed to move up to full council for the next meeting on May 10, including an ordinance for the proposed trolley pub, transferring ownership of the Confederate monument to Chowan County for relocation and a solid waste fee increase of $2.75 per customer.
