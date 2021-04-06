Eight capital-improvement projects, including replacing the galvanized pipes in Cape Colony, are proposed for the Chowan County Water Department during the next 10 years.
Rivers and Associates presented a Water Asset Management Plan to the Chowan County Commissioners on their Monday night meeting at the Public Safety Center, on West Freemason Street, Edenton.
The plan was created to help the department recognize where the priorities should be, help use its resources wisely and better maintain those resources.
The plan also helps conserve institutional knowledge.
“There aren’t many people who spend 30 years on the job anymore. When people like that retire, it really leaves a void,” said Scott Godefroy, program manager for Rivers and Associates. “This plan helps you retain that knowledge and lets you add to it for the future.”
The department uses seven wells — all about 28 years old or older — to draw 2 million gallons of water a day. Daily demand is about 924,000 gallons of water a day, which is about 40% of the department’s total capacity.
Some of the immediate concerns are the aging Valhalla water treatment plant. It was originally built in the late 1970s and added to in the 1980s and 1990s, Godefroy said. The water contains a lot of iron and some of it is treated through a brine process that wears out equipment quickly.
“The newest part of this is 25 years old and it requires continual maintenance. There is a lot of corroding to the equipment,” Godefroy said of the Valhalla plant.
The plan includes a 10-year capital improvement plan with eight projects. One project that was discussed at length was replacing galvanized pipe located throughout the county water system. Much of it is in the Cape Colony subdivision, near the Northeast Regional Airport.
“There is a lot of galvanized pipe in Cape Colony,” Godefroy said. “It was installed before service was takes over by the county, when it was first built as base housing the the Marine Corps base (where the airport is now). We’re really having issues over there. The pipes are over 70 years old and really worn out.”
The proposed projects, with a total estimated cost of $11,173,949, are:
- Reconditioning of Filters and Softener Vessels for Train 2 and Replacement of 3 Filter Pumps and 1 High Service Pump, $543,9092
- Well Nos. 6, 7, 8 & 9 – Evaluation, Cleaning, Testing, Rehabilitation and Electrical Upgrades, $ 949,9763
- Cape Colony Water System Improvements, Phase I, $3,941,084
- Reconditioning of Filters & Softener Vessels for Train 1, $329,7695
- Thick Neck and Mavaton roads Water System Improvement, $1,074,5456
- Valhalla Water Treatment Plant and Paradise Road Booster Pump Station Miscellaneous Electrical and Control Related Improvements, $670,389
- Cape Colony Water System Improvements, Phase II, $2,199,4988
- Replacement of the Base Tank #4 Elevated Storage Tank, $1,464,779
In other matters, the Commissioners:
- Listened to a report from Bland Baker, Northern Regional Director for Trillium Health Resources, which will appear in an upcoming edition of the Chowan Herald.
- Accepted a late file of a tax exemption from Fountain of Life Church.
- Approved several budget amendments.