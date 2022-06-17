Edenton’s waterfront has been a busy place lately – with ongoing construction in the harbor should be wrapping up by July, while the Harbor Town Ferry System looks to make waves by the end of the year.
The work, which has been to repair bulkheads and reconstruct a dock, has been taking place for some time now. Folks may have witnessed barges and a crane moving to and fro in the harbor while taking a stroll to the waterfront.
Initial work to fix the bulkhead at Sunfish Park – adjacent to the Roanoke River Lighthouse – has wrapped up, said Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden. The park is now open and accessible to the public.
Operations are continuing, however, to reconstruct the harbor dock, which extends from Colonial Park towards the breakwater. Rotting wood is being replaced with fresh timber for boaters to access more safely and effectively.
Gooden said that work may finish on the waterfront around June 30. That timeline is not concrete, however.
At the reconstructed dock, while no additional boat slips will be added, none will be removed either.
Gooden also recently provided an update to the upcoming Harbor Town Ferry project, which seeks to link numerous towns on the Albemarle Sound via a private ferry operation.
Sometime during late summer or early fall may see initial beta test runs for ferry boats, Gooden told The Chowan Herald.
A dinner ferry will most likely be purchased first, before the two passenger ferries. Official dates and details are still being finalized.
While a potential boon on the tourism economy could be felt across the region, here at home, some residents have expressed concerns to The Chowan Herald about a ferry system drawing dollars away from Edenton attractions.
At the waterfront, Captain Mark Thesier, owner and operator of Edenton Bay Cruises, is staying optimistic.
“I don’t think it will affect me much at all,” Thesier said. “Those are more day trips compared to my ride for 45 minutes or so.”