The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
* Until 645 PM EDT.
* At 548 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Highway 94
Bridge, or near Edenton, moving northeast at 10 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Highway 94 Bridge, Albemarle Sound, Bull Bay/scuppernong River, The
Mouth Of The Perquimans River, The Center Of The Albemarle Sound
and Edenton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
651 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 650 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND
DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO
WORCESTER
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 30 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA
ESSEX KING AND QUEEN RICHMOND
WESTMORELAND
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX
NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND
IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA
BRUNSWICK
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA
CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS
CITY OF NORFOLK CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH
CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH
CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE
ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON
SURRY SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, ANTE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRAYS FORK, BRUNSWICK,
BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAMBRIDGE,
CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY, CARET, CENTER CROSS, CENTERVILLE,
CHAMPLAIN, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHINCOTEAGUE,
CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE,
COLONIAL BEACH, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CRISFIELD, CROAKER,
CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE,
DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, EDGERTON, ELIZABETH CITY,
EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE,
FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE,
GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE, GREEN PLAIN, GREENBACKVILLE,
GREENBRIER, GRESSIT, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON,
HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORNTOWN, HORSESHOE,
HOWERTONS, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, KILMARNOCK,
KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LANCASTER, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEWISETTA,
LILLY, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, MACEDONIA, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MAVATON,
MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW CHURCH, NEW POINT,
NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK,
PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, PRINCESS ANNE, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SALISBURY, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK,
TRIPLET, URBANNA, VALENTINES, VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE,
WAKEFIELD, WARSAW, WAVERLY, WHITE PLAINS, WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR,
AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
110 to 115 degrees.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
EDENTON — The Prettiest Town in the South is also apparently a pretty good place to honeymoon.
Edenton has been ranked among the top budget-friendly and under-the-radar places for couples to plan a wedding or honeymoon, according to research by Honeymoon Always, a Portland, Oregon-based website that helps couples plan either a honeymoon, destination wedding or couples trip.