At noon today, May 13, the Colonial Pipeline bring gas to the Southeast is expected to fully reopen after shutting down on May 7, 2021, due to a cyber-attack.
US Department of Energy said it believes things will return to close to normal by the end of the weekend.
Governor Roy Cooper and officials at North Carolina Emergency Management continue to monitor the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown on gas supply in North Carolina, remaining in close contact with Federal officials, and representatives in the petroleum industry.
Also today, the Internal Revenue Service announced it would waive penalties when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used on the highway in the States of Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. This action will allow for expanded fuel sources in impacted areas until the supply chain returns to normal. The North Carolina Department of Revenue is also waiving similar state penalties.
State officials cautioned residents to avoid purchasing gas unless they absolutely need it, and to avoid unnecessary trips until the fuel supply chain returns to normal.
Track gas availability at https://www.gasbuddy.com/ .
While we wait for gas supplies to return to normal, here a few upcoming activities. To add an activity to the weekend calendar, email Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com .
Through May 30
Clean-Up Drive
Chowan County Clean-Up Drive will be held through May 30. Organize your business, church, family or organization to help clean up the county’s roadsides. To pick a road and get supplies, contact the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce at 252-482-3400.
Friday, May 14
Food giveaway
Edenton First Assembly of God, 1202 W. Queen St., Edenton, will host a drive-through food event starting at 2 p.m. Free boxes containing meat, produce and dairy will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. For information on upcoming giveaways, visit the church's Facebook page.
Saturday, May 15
Garden Ball
The Cupola House Garden Ball will begin at 6:30 p.m. Live music, culinary triumphs, champagne and martinis. Ballgown and Tuxedos (jacket/tie/cocktail attire also acceptable!) Cost is $75 per person. Proceeds go to needed repairs for the Cupola House. Rain Date is May 22.
Monday, May 17
Opening Day
Bag Shop Alterations and More will open at 103-B W. Eden St., Edenton. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, call 252-482-1620 or 252-302-1908.
Commission meeting
Chowan County Board of commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the Public Safety Annex, on West Freemason Street, Edenton.
Wednesday, May 19
Job and Career Fair
A Job and Career Fair will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on the front lawn of John A. Holmes High School, 600 Woodard St., Edenton. Bring several copies of your resume and dress for success. The fair is sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, College of the Albemarle, NC Works and Edenton Chowan Partnership.
Thursday, May 20
Sons of the American Revolution
Albemarle Chapter Sons of American Revolution will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Cape Colony Church of Christ, 801 Soundside Road. The speaker, Jimmy Hardison, will speak about Colonel Edward Buncombe of Tyrrell County. Buncombe was an officer in the 5th North Carolina Regiment and died as a result of injuries at the Battle of German Town.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Breastfeeding Support
A support group for all breastfeeding moms will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month and 10-11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Vidant Chowan Hospital Education Center, 211 Virginia Road, Edenton. Sessions are free. To register or for information, email Rebecca.Ayers@vidanthealth.com .
Wednesdays
& Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad Street. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Broadband survey
Edenton-Chowan Partnership is working to connect with internet service providers to bring more connectivity to Chowan County. In order to do this, it must collect local data on the state of our current service. Please help us learn more by taking this quick, about 7 minute, 20 question survey! Your answers are confidential and will greatly help with this endeavor. Visit www.edenton.net/internetsurvey .
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.