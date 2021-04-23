A round-up of Chowan County weekend activities ....
The John A. Holmes High School football team will take on Tarboro tonight at Tarboro for the second round game of the state playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, you can watch the game online at the NFHS Network, nfhsnetwork.com. There is a fee to use the program, part of which goes back to JAHHS when you choose it as your preferred school.
Other activities this weekend include ...
Friday, April 23
Black Box Dance Theatre
Black Box Dance Theatre will perform starting at 6 p.m. at Colonial Waterfront Park, 510 S. Broad St., Edenton. The free performance is open to the public. Bring a chair, blanket and a best friend to enjoy a live performance of dance and artistry. The event is presented in partnership with Edenton-Chowan Schools and the North Carolina Arts Council, South Arts and USO North Carolina.
Saturday, April 24
Yoga on the Green
Patti Mordecai, with Arts and Wellness of Edenton, will teach yoga on the courthouse green starting at 11 a.m. Wear loose fitting clothing, and bring a yoga mat or large towel and any other yoga props you may need. The event is weather dependent.
Week of the Young Child
Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day Drive-Thru Even will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Perquimans Recreation Center. This free festival for the families of Chowan and Perquimans counties will offer the drive-thru opportunity to connect with local resources, and upon completing the drive-thru portion, the family can park their car and “go play”.
Farmer's Market
Edenton Farmer's Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at its location at the intersection of East Gale Street and North Broad Street. Enjoy fresh produce, locally produced meats and seafood, crafts and other local products.
5K for Hope
John A. Holmes High School Project Purple Herron Project will host the 5K for Hope in historic Edenton. Onsite registration opens at 8 a.m. at the Edenton State Historic Sites office on North Broad Street, beside the post office. The race will start at 9 a.m. The Herron Project is a student-led organization dedicated to stopping addiction.
Shop Downtown Edenton
Destination Downtown Edenton invites you to Welcome and Shop, an event that introduces visitors to new shops in historic downtown. Your also invited to visit some of your favorite shops. The event starts at 10 a.m.
To add your event to our weekend round-up, email Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com .